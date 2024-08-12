Happy early Halloween! Two new games based on the John Carpenter classic are coming from the team behind Evil Dead: The Game - and the director is helping with one, too

Great news, horror fans: John Carpenter's Halloween is getting not one, but two video games, and the director himself is helping on one of them.

It might be the middle of summer, but you can never celebrate Halloween too early, can you? Alright, we'll hold off on the seasonal celebrations for now, but there are a couple of reasons to be excited about Halloween, and that's the announcement that two games based on the classic film series are coming from Evil Dead: The Game developer Boss Team Games. This comes from IGN, who shared that details are currently limited at the moment, but what is known as the both games are being developed "in conjunction with the producers of the Halloween franchise."

Boss Team Games (Evil Dead) developing 2 new games based on Halloween, one of the games developed in UE5 with John Carpenter 'intimately involved'



"relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important…"

Notably, one of them is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, and will include some input from the original film's director John Carpenter. "As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly," Carpenter said in a statement. As Carpenter notes, the film director loves to play video games, and even spoke about his Fallout 76 addiction a couple of years back - and he even shared that he thought Dead Space would make a great movie.

The official press release says that these new games will let players "relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time." How this will manifest, isn't particularly clear - the framing of the release could mean a straight up single-player game, or it could be a multiplayer title sent in some of the film's main locations. Given Boss Team Games' history, having made the multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game, an online Halloween title is entirely possible.

"Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and Halloween obviously holds a special place in the hearts of all horror fans," said Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris in a statement. "Getting to work with iconic characters like Michael Myers and build on John Carpenter’s original vision is literally a dream come true. Everyone at Boss Team is thrilled and honored to be working with Malek Akkad and John Carpenter to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the movie and video games will love."

Here's hoping there's a dedicated scream button. After all, what's a final girl without an iconic scream?