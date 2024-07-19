The Halo TV series is looking for a new home after being cancelled by Paramount+, so step up if there's a spare streaming service in your Warthog's trunk

Sorry, fans of the live-action Halo TV series, which proved a bit controversial at time, but did end up winning a fair few folks over. After two seasons, it's set to be cancelled by Paramount+, which has served as its home up until this point. Though, it sounds at though this might not necessarily be the end of the road.

According to Variety, the show won't be moving on to a third series on Paramount, with the bit of a resurgence it's had since making a lot of people angry by - among other things - showing the world Master Chief's face and bottom pretty early on not having been enough to convince the streaming service to stay the course.

Quite frankly, I think we all overreacted a bit to the bum thing. We've all got one, so why wouldn't everyone's favourite Spartan? Look, I know he's a supersoldier, but even they need to go once in a while. Otherwise, why would scrubbing the latrines be a thing every new recruit in a war film has to do?

Anyway, Halo's cancelled, but there's still a bit of hope, as Variety also reports that Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries will try to convince other outlets to take the series on so a third season - and possibly more - can be made.

While it could be a tough sell even with some Microsoft firepower in the showrunners' corner, given the show has now already had one batch of executives look at it and go 'er, we're good, thanks', video game adaptations as a whole are arguably in a better place now than they were when Halo's first series aired.

Obviously, Amazon Prime's Fallout show is the big recent example that leaps to mind first, having earned pretty rave reviews, be nominated for a bunch of awards, and helped fuel a pretty big revival in terms of interest in the games from people who aren't duty-bound to play through the entirety of New Vegas at least once a year or their head'll explode like they've failed to get out of range of one of Dead Money's infamous speakers.

So, maybe we will get more Halo show on our screens in the future, with or without cameos from the holy Master Cheeks.