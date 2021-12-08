If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Halo's live-action TV series gets another tease ahead of The Game Awards reveal

Our second quick glimpse of the Halo TV series is here, ahead of a proper reveal soon.
It's been a long journey getting here, but we've finally got our second look at the long-awaited Halo live action TV series ahead of its full unveiling at The Game Awards later this week.

We got our first look at the oft-delayed project back at the Xbox 20th anniversary showcase in November, when Xbox debuted a very brief look at what a real-world Master Chief looks like.

Now, another quick teaser shows off more of the cinematic world: a quick shot shows off marines in bunker and some of that now-iconic industrial/sci-fi hardware. Take a look below.

The video game adaptation is a nine-episode series that will launch on Paramount Plus in the US, and it's due to air sometime in Q1 2022. Here's hoping we'll get a proper release date when the first full trailer drops at The Game Awards, where Geoff Keighley has boasted that the marketing megashow will showcase 'at least 40 games' and offer 'true next-gen-stuff'.

If you're keen to know more about the show before its proper unveiling tomorrow (or very early on Friday, for us Europeans), you'll be pleased to know that American Gods’ Pablo Schreiber will be the man behind the iconic helmet in the show, Natascha McElhone is Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, and Cortana’s actress, Jen Taylor, will reprise her role for the show, too.

The show has had a fairly troubled development, and earlier this year we heard that Steven Kane – showrunner on the Paramount-produced series – will not be returning to the show for its second season.

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

