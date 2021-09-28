Halo Infinite technical preview open to all Xbox Insiders this weekend

343 Industries will be flinging open the gates for the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tech Preview – or test flighting, or beta – to all Xbox Insiders this weekend.

That means you won't have to have a specific invite to the beta in order to get your sci-fi shooter on this weekend, though you will still need the Xbox Insider app in order to access the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This new (slightly) more open test flight was announced on the game’s official Twitter account where the developer urged people eager to try the latest incarnation of Halo multiplayer to boot up the Xbox Insider Hub on their dashboard and download the Halo Infinite client through there. If you've already played the beta this weekend just gone, you'll be pleased to know you can use the same client here.

As with the previous beta weekend, Matchmaking will be available daily in two sessions, from 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK to 2pm PT, 3pm ET, 10pm UK, and from 5pm PT, 8pm ET, 1am UK to 9pm PT, 12am ET, 5am UK.

In terms of content, you can expect Social Arena (with a new map on September 26), Bot Arena, three-mode rotation on Fragmentation, Training Mode, Weapon Drills, customisation, and the battle pass. This weekend will also be testing Big Team Battle – that classic, lovely Halo mode – so you can really see what jam-packed servers will look like in the game.

Our own Alex Donaldson is already pretty impressed by the game, noting that "it took a couple of games, several years, and arguably far too long, but I think it’s fair to say that 343 Industries is finally ready to deliver a Halo game that can live up to the legacy of Bungie’s best." High praise, indeed!

After a slew of delays, Halo Infinite is out December 8 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.