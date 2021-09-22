Watch today's Halo Infinite tech preview livestream here for a first look at BTB

As promised, 343 Industries will be hosting a livestream later today to bring us more Halo Infinite updates. The show takes place a few hours before the first of two tech preview weekends goes live.

As with the most recent livestream, this one will focus on showing what players will be going hands-on with over the course of these tests. It will also bring us a first look at Big Team Battle gameplay, which will be part of the following tech preview, taking place next weekend.

343 will be making a blog post recapping everything discussed, and what players can look forward to over the two upcoming tech preview weekends.

The show kicks off today at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, 10pm UK on Halo’s YouTube and Twitch channels. You should definitely tune in to get a sense of the state of this build. The Twitch livestream is embedded above.

343 will be doing things a little differently with these two tests. For one, they will be open to a lot more Halo Insiders, expanding things even further on the second weekend. However, matchmaking times - as outlined earlier this week - will be limited to set sessions every day. It's a bit of a hassle, but it's done to ensure the maximum number of players at any given time in order stress the network infrastructure.