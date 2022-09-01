Halo Infinite winter roadmap has Forge and Campaign co-op down for November

343 Industries has provided a new roadmap for Halo Infinite that notes Forge and Campaign co-op will arrive in November with the winter update.

While that is good news, there's some bad to go along with it: split-screen co-op has been canceled.

Forge allows you to build maps using a special editor, and you can share your creations with other players. Forge will be available in beta form on November 8.

On the same day, Campaign co-op and mission replay will go live, two new maps (Detachment and Argyle) will also arrive, and the free 30-tier Battle Pass will become available.

A new game mode and two new events will also come with the update in December and January, respectively.

Things will phase over to Season 3, Echos Within, on March 7. At that time, you can expect the maps Arena and Big Team Battle to drop, the M392 Bandit will become available, and you can also expect the free 100-tier Battle Pass and new equipment.

Season 3 will also include a custom game browser, a new narrative event, in-game reporting, Forge beta updates, the VIP and Escalation modes, and the new Fracture event.