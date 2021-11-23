Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta already has a problem with cheaters

Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta is a smash success: huge numbers of players across PC and console have been hopping into the shooter since its surprise launch last week and 343 Industries' latest title is already a success... even before its official launch on December 8.

However, popularity comes with its own issues. As well as the wealth of players having a good time with the game in a nice and respectful way, there are some out there who are a bit more... unsportsmanlike.

Thanks to the game being cross-platform, console and PC players alike are starting to see the spread of gamers clearly using cheats to get ahead in the multiplayer. One such incident, below, was caught by Twitter user DougisRaw and clearly shows an opposing player tracking him through walls and locating his character through cover.

So I tried my 10 placements on M+K for Halo..... pic.twitter.com/yV3hIqNBZh — Doug (@DougisRaw) November 22, 2021

Another user, ZlepOfficial, managed to clock a player that had suspiciously accurate aim, could flip around and track players with inhuman reaction times, and seemingly phased through walls on occaision, too. Check out the footage below.

At least we know that anti-cheat, in some form, is coming soon. 343 Industries has already commented on the issue, and has noted "when you’re making a competitive game and it’s on PC you need anti-cheat". Here's hoping it gets factored into the game for it's official launch on December 8. If you want to have your best shot against these chancers, perhaps you should read head on over to our 11 tips and tricks to get better at Halo Infinite page and see what you can do to improve your odds of winning.

Other than the issues with cheaters, the multiplayer has been well-received by the gaming community at large so far. If you were more interested in looking at what the upcoming campaign has to offer, though, you can read what our very own Alex Donaldson had to say about it at the link.

If video is more your style, here’s 25 minutes of Halo Infinite campaign gameplay you can check out instead.