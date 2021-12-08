How do I beat the Chak'lok boss fight in Halo Infinite?

Relatively early in your time with Halo Infinite, Master Chief comes up against the powerful Elite, Chak’lok. Wielding the series’ iconic Energy Sword, Chak’lok is a tough melee enemy who can be difficult to handle in the enclosed boss arena you fight inside of.

There are a couple of tricks you can employ to force Chak’lok out of hiding however, and defeat him to continue on with your mission.

How do I beat Chak’lok in Halo Infinite?

First things first, the boss fight with Chak’lok is really a test-flight for your shiny new power-up: the Threat Detector.

Any strategy for taking the Elite down starts here, since his Predator-style invisibility camouflage makes him hard to keep track of until he’s already in melee range and it’s a little too late to do anything useful.

Switch your grappling hook out for your Threat Detector, then you press the same button to fire it. It has a relatively long cool down however, and it’s easy to set off in an inopportune place, so pick your spot.

In the middle of Chak’lok’s boss arena, around the outside of where the incapacitated Spartan is being tortured, there are four pillars. Choose one of these pillars and fire your Threat Detector near it.

You can then use the pillar as cover from Chak’lok while the Detector gives away his position. When he appears highlighted in red, get some shots off to whittle down his shield or health, then retreat around the side of the pillar to avoid his melee attack.

Repeat this until you’ve eventually won, or you run out of ammo. At this point you can scavenge some new weapons from around the edge of the arena, but a faster way is to spam as many grenades at Chak’lok as soon as you know where he is.

Hiding behind pillars can often lead to him losing track of where Master Chief is, leaving you free to stick him with an Energy Grenade and make short work of his health bar.

Either way, using the pillars in the middle of the room to your advantage should stop the problem of him appearing from nowhere and killing you in one hit!