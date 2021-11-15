How to download Halo Infinite multiplayer and fix the blue screen error

Halo Infinite beta not working? We've figured out how to get the Halo Infinite multiplayer downloaded on your Xbox One or Series X/S, even if you're having the blue screen issues that are stopping many players around the world from joining in on the stealth-dropped 343 Industires action.

If you're anything like me – a loser that lined up in the cold Derbyshire air for the midnight launch of Halo: ODST and Halo: Reach, back in the day – you'll have tried to download Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta as soon as Microsoft announced it was live.

However, as many players are finding out, simply downloading the client for the game isn't enough; once you've got the 250MB download sorted, you're taken to a blue screen where you just sit, listless, waiting for something to happen. Fret not – there's a fix.

To get into the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, simply reboot your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console, then boot up the app and try again. All you need to do to reboot the console is long press the Xbox symbol on the box itself and restart the machine. You'll know it's worked if the full boot-up sequence occurs when you power up.

This process should force the console to start downloading the correct update (which weighs in at a good 25GB+) so you can get started on the Halo Infinite multiplayer sooner, rather than later.

I've tried this on both my Xbox Series X and my Xbox Series S and it's worked like a charm on both machines; I now have Halo Infinite downloading on both without a problem.

Once you're in, you'll be able to play this early launch that includes all the game's maps, all the weapons and the full Halo Infinite Battle pass, too.

Halo Infinite was initially set to launch alongside the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020, but it was pushed into 2021 after a less-than-stellar gameplay showcase in July last year.

The campaign is still set to land on December 8 for the game's full launch.