Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer is out right now for all to enjoy, and with it comes a new seasonal battle pass system and premium battle pass. It is 2021 after all. These new battle passes promise to deliver a vast range of new and returning gear for us to mess around with, alongside some alternative looks for our new AI companions.

Since this is the series’ first venture into the lushious lands of battle pass-ery, we’ve gone ahead and created this guide that goes through what the deal is with this new seasonal pass. How does it work, what makes it different from the dozens of other games with one right now, and how can you progress through it.

We’ve also got a section showcasing all the coolest stuff featured in the season one pass, in the hopes that you - like us - dedicate the next few months of your life to grabbing them. What else is there to spend our precious time on anyway?

Halo Infinite: How does the battle pass work?

For those out of the loop, the Halo Infinite battle pass is a challenge-based progression system that rewards dedicated players with cosmetics of varying types in return for time investment. To find the pass and check your progress, you can find it in the top right corner of the game’s menu screen.

To progress through the pass, you’ll have to complete a range of weekly and daily challenges provided to you by the game, which in turn provides experience points (or XP). This XP then gets funneled into your Halo Infinite seasonal pass, thus granting you levels and sweet, sweet loot. There are one hundred levels in total, so better get grinding!

You can also obtain challenge swaps from the battle pass as free rewards. These allow you to ditch a troublesome challenge you don’t fancy doing and switch them out for a nicer one that better fits your capabilities.

For those of you who suffer from FOMO, or existential dread triggered from missing out on any video game content whatsoever, worry not! Halo Infinite seasonal passes do not expire over time, and will always be available for you to work on, as will the premium pass for you to buy.

Halo Infinite: what does the premium battle pass do and how much does it cost?

Speaking of the premium battle pass, what does it do? Well for one, it unlocks an additional weekly challenge slot for you, which as you’d expect allows you to work your way through the battle pass quicker. It also provides access to a vast number of additional unlocks in the battle pass (including most of the best stuff, I’m afraid) so fashionistas out there may have to pull their wallet out.

The premium battle pass costs one thousand credits, which comes to £7.99 or $8 for Americans. You can also buy boosts through the battle pass with credits. Each level costs two hundred credits, so if you've got tonnes of dosh you could hypothetically spend 200,000 credits, or $1,600 to boost all the way up to max rank straight away. The VG247 yearly subscription is only £40, by the way, in case you were considering burning that much cash.

Halo Infinite: Season one battle pass best unlocks showcase

Now onto the fun stuff, it’s time for the fashion (and non wearable cosmetics) show! Allow me to catwalk-style show off some of the nicer obtainables of the season one pass, with corresponding info to help you grasp exactly how long it’ll take you to get it.

Halo Infinite season one is themed around a previous game in the series, Halo Reach, so expect to see a lot of returning cosmetics from that era coming back.

The Eva Epic Helmet - The beloved classic. A great helmet in general, without any additional attachments required. Great for showing off visors. Requires premium battle pass level 10.

Ancient Code Epic AI Color - Bit of a curveball here. The faded white is a great look, and is a tad subtler than the bright colours you have access to by default. Evokes Neir Automata (which is a good thing). Requires free battle pass level 31.

Noble Strike Epic Stance - In my mind the Selvedge denim of edgy poses. Back turned to the camera, looking over the shoulder, sniper rifle in hand. The mandatory pose of terminal no-scopers and trick shot fiends. Requires premium battle pass level 39.

Recon Helmet Legendary Helmet - The original choice for those wanting to own that “alternative” look back in the day. Slick helmet plus the thin visor leads to an iconic look in its own right. Requires premium pass level 45.

Judgment Phoenix Legendary Helmet - The halfway milestone reward for this mountainous climb through the battle pass. This kill affect causes enemies you kill to explode in a skull shaped fireball. Shang Tsung would be proud. Require premium battle pass level 50.

Dynasty Epic Visor - Reminds me somewhat of a faberge egg. Golden trim threaded through a regal pattern of black and emerald green. For refind tastes. Probably looks stupid on the Eva. Requires free battle pass level 51.

ODST Epic helmet - For hipsters who still to this day maintain that Halo 3: ODST was the best one. Also for those trying to peel away the “Super” from the “Super Soldier” look Spartans have. Requires Premium battle pass level 65.

Superintendent Legendary AI Model - Another cool callback to Halo 3 ODST, and a friendly cartoonish face that is sure to please some. Requires Premium battle pass level 70.

Noble Justice Legendary Stance - Using one arm to hold a giant machine gun turret is awesome. It just is. Obviously meant to be paired with the Jorge legendary armor kit but just a cool all-rounder. Require premium battle pass level 79.

Mark 4 Epic Helmet - One for the oldies out there. It’s Master Chief’s old helmet, and as such is just a great thing to have on hand. Never ever take it off. Require premium battle pass level 84.

Dragoon Epic Visor - A deep red visor has always been a cool way of making your Spartan look a little bit evil. Those out there with an eye for creating good looks with have a field day with this for sure. Requires free battle pass level 94.

Judgement Flame Mythic Effect Set - Adds all manner of fire-based effects to your character. A big show-off piece. Not a huge fan of the fire effects personally, but it looks great even to me. Require premium battle pass level 100.

Halo Infinite - How to unlock all Noble Team armors

You didn’t think I’d miss these off on purpose did you? The truth is, I love all the noble team armor sets, so instead of listing them all in the prior section, they get their own. That way, you can easily find out how to look like the specific member you want.

Carter - A259 Kit . Requires premium battle pass level 20.

. Requires premium battle pass level 20. Jun - A266 Kit . Requires Premium battle pass level 40.

. Requires Premium battle pass level 40. Catherine - B320 Kit . Requires battle pass level 60.

. Requires battle pass level 60. Jorge - 052 Kit . Requires battle pass level 80.

. Requires battle pass level 80. Emile- A239 Kit. Requires battle pass level 95.

That wraps up our Halo Infinite season one battle pass guide! The game’s multiplayer beta is proving a hugely popular release, attracting a peak of roughly a quarter of a million concurrent players on Steam alone on launch day. If you’re looking to get the best looking armor, we’ve got a guide on the Yorai armor core coming with the next Fractures event too.