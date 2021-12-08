How do you beat the Adjutant Resolution boss in Halo Infinite?

As Master Chief continues his mission against the Banished in Halo Infinite, he comes across the eccentric Adjutant Resolution.

When disagreements arise and talking fails, Chief employs his trademark kind of ‘diplomacy’ to get out of the situation unscathed.

Adjutant Resolution is yet another Boss in Halo Infinite that can kill you in pretty much one hit if you’re not careful. And like some of the more difficult enemies in the game, it can be tough to spot the visual cues for when you’re actually doing damage.

Here’s the strategy you need to employ to easily defeat Adjutant Resolution.

How do I beat Adjutant Resolution in Halo Infinite?

When he enters his combat exoskeleton, Adjutant Resolution sprouts 4 giant laser arms that you need to focus on right away.

To damage him quickly, shoot off his limbs by concentrating fire from your most powerful weapons on them.

If you target one at a time, they break off surprisingly quickly.

This is particularly effective if you use explosive weapons like a Hydra, or you can make use of the Hardlight-powered Heatwave rifles and energy Shock Cannons you can find in the corners of the room.

Once you break off a limb, Adjutant Resolution’s central core is exposed, which you can then spam with stick grenades or just generally wail on with your primary weapon of choice.

Repeat for each of the 4 limbs and his health should be down quite low.

Throughout all of this, you should be using the pillars around the edge of the room as cover, popping out to deal damage before another attack comes your way.

Despite him following you, make sure you always have a solid wall that you can put between yourself and the bot, just in case you need some cover quickly.

This becomes particularly important towards the closing stages of the fight where you can be killed in one hit.

As Adjutant Resolution goes into its final form just using its central laser, be extra careful and use the large pillars at each end of the room to keep out of the way.

Like when he was stunned, focus your grenades or explosive weapons on the glowing central core - without lingering too long and getting burned to a crisp - to complete the fight.