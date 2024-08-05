The Half-Life 3 dream lives! Valve game with supposed links to Black Mesa leaks via voice actor and conclusions have been jumped to

That's right Half-Life fans, you've got a new reason to believe that the long-awaited third entry is definitely, for sure this time, absolutely happening.

Look, I'm sure I don't need to tell you about the history of Half-Life 3, or it's lack thereof I guess. You've seen the memes, you've seen all the times people have sworn it's definitely coming this time only to be let down. But this time, maybe it's different! As spotted over on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, a voice actor that has appeared in titles like Starfield, Valorant, Fallout 76 and more listed something in their resume called "Project White Sands" crediting Valve as the developer - though any mention of the game has since been scrubbed from their site. So, of course, as soon as this was spotted, fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that this must be the time that Half-Life 3 is getting announced.

Project White Sands could mean anything to the unassuming eye, but Half-Life fans have already connected some dots. White Sands is the name of a real-life US army military testing area, based in New Mexico (and also where the first atomic bomb was tested). And where is the famed Black Mesa Research Facility located in-game? New Mexico! You can see why fans have quickly jumped to believing that this is the fabled Half-Life 3, though honestly, I doubt that it will specifically be Half-Life 3.

Earlier this year, Counter-Strike 2 was found to be containing files related to a project called Citadel, which looked to be some kind of multiplayer game. That project is clearly the still not officially revealed Deadlock, an upcoming hero shooter from Valve. But also found in these files was a reference to something called "HLX."

This one's a little less clear, though seems to be pointing towards something Half-Life related. It could always be to do with Half-Life Alyx, given the X, but it really isn't clear right now. Any which way, it does seem like something Half-Life in the works, but I'd suggest you refrain from getting your hopes up.