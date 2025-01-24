Haikyuu Legends Styles guide: Full list and best picks

Haikyuu Legends is the latest in a long line of exciting anime adaptations to hit Roblox and gain a rave reception from players. Based on the hit volleyball manga and anime Haikyuu, teams of 6 players take each other on in a classic match, with each athlete taking turns serving the ball before leading up their team’s attack or defence.

You need to set the ball up for your teammates to spike over the net, playing with a careful strategy and enough restraint to avoid hitting the ball too far and out of bounds. While the earlier rounds can be chaotic, as you level up and play with and against higher skilled players Haikyuu Legends becomes a challenging test.

Just like in Blue Lock Rivals, players in Haikyuu Legends can use their random spins to collect different “Styles”. These Styles are based on different characters from the manga and unlock different stats and special abilities you can deploy in-game.

There are 4 rarities of Styles in Haikyuu Legends: Common, Rare, Legendary and Godly. With regular spins, the odds of collecting each type of Style is 62.5%, 35%, 2% and 0.5% respectively, meaning you’ll really have to beat the odds to land a high-tier Style.

However, this is Roblox after all, so of course you can spend Robux on “Lucky Spins” which remove Common Styles from the pool and boost the odds of Rare, Legendary and Godly Styles to 50%, 45% and 5%.

You can get a few free Lucky Spins from our Haikyuu Legends codes page, but, so you know what you’re spinning for, here’s a list of every Style currently in Haikyuu Legends, what character they’re based on and their stats.

All Styles in Haikyuu Legends

In-game Style Name: Anime Character Based on: Rarity: Block: Jump: Speed: Bump: Serve: Spike: Dive: Set: Hinoto Shoyo Hinata Common 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Yamegushi Tadashi Yamaguchi Common 5 6 5 6 6 3 5 2 Tonoko Ryūnosuke Tanaka Common 5 5 3 5 5 7 4 2 Kito Shinsuke Kita Common 5 5 6 6 3 3 6 3 Haibo Lev Haiba Common 6 7 3 5 1 2 4 5 Saguwuru Kōshi Sugawara Common 5 5 5 3 5 6 4 7 Ojiri Aran Ojiro Rare 5 7 5 6 6 4 4 3.5 Nichonayo Yu Nishinoya Rare 5 5 7 10 1 3 10 3 Iwaezeni Hajime Iwaizumi Rare 5 7 5 3 5 7 4 5 Tsuzhichiwa Kei Tsukishima Rare 8 10 3 2 5 5 4 7 Uchishima Wakatoshi Ushijima Legendary 9 10 5 3 5 10 6 4 Azamena Asahi Azumane Legendary 5 7 4 5 9 8 5 2 Kuzee Tetsuro Kuroo Legendary 9 10 1 8 9 8 4 4 Yabu Morisuke Yaku Legendary 9 10 10 6 1 3 8 5 Yomomote Taketora Yamamoto Legendary 5 5 5 10 2 7 9 3 Kosumi Kenma Kozume Legendary 5 7 5 7 1 3 9 8 Sawamura Daichi Sawamura Legendary 5 5 10 8 1 3 9 7 Kagayomo Tobio Kageyama Godly 9 9 8 3 9 3 8 10 Okawa Tōru Oikawa Godly 9 10 5 4 10 4 5 9 Bokuto Kotaro Bokuto Godly 10 10 2 7 9 10 3 2

Which Styles are the best in Haikyuu Legends?

When deciding which Style to stick with, you first need to think about your playstyle.

Do you like to stay close to the net and block enemy attacks? Then you should be looking at Tsuzhichiwa, Uchishima, Kuzee and Yabu from the lower rarities, or any of the three Godly Styles, Kagayomo, Okawa or Bokuto.

Support players need to be fast, with good Set and Bump to keep the ball alive for their teammates to spike. If you like the sound of that role, then you can start the game as the basic Hinoto, before moving onto Nichonayo, Yabu, Sawamura, and then Kagayomo.

Or finally if you want to be the player who puts the final touch on the ball to score, then you need a Style with high Spike like Uchishima, Azamena, Kuzee or Bokuto.