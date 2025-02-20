Hades 2 gets a major update that'll let you "face the final confrontation", and it's so beefy there's a near 30 minute long dramatic reading of the patch notes

Hades 2 just got another major update on its dungeon run to a full release that, sadly, is still yet to be dated at this point. In fact, even though this latest patch adds in "the final confrontation", Supergiant has plans for at least one more big pre-release update.

Anyway, back to the one that's just been released - The Warsong update. It follows on from last year's equally beefy Olympic update, and brings a whole host of new stuff. Seriously, the patch notes are so lengthy the game's narrator has been drafted in to do a dramatic reading of them that clocks in at just over 27 minutes.

The biggest additions are a new Olympian you'll remember from the first game - the god of war (not that one) Ares- to offer you some fresh boons as you battle towards another fresh addition, the "final confrontation of the surface route". "Battle to the summit of Mount Olympus and discover what awaits...", Supergiant teases.

There's also a new animal familiar you'll be able to add to your ranks, plus new enemies, new tunes, new ways to chill out in The Crossroads while you ponder having your bum kicked for the thousandth time, and "streamlined resource gathering". Check out that dramatic reading I mentioned earlier if you want the full rundown, I've embedded it below:

As for what Hades 2's roadmap looks like beyond this, Supergiant wrote: "We're excited to have launched this Major Update, since it includes numerous ideas we've been eager to implement since we started working on Hades 2 years ago! But we're not finished yet, and have already made plans for our third Major Update, which we intend to deliver some months from now. Note it's still too early to share our plans beyond that, including when our v1.0 launch will be."

Once any smaller Warsong update fixes are out, it'll be focusing on adding to your weapons, incresing the challenge of the final boss battles each region culiminates in, and "planning ahead for the rest of the story, while building on various character relationships and subplots". "With the core structure of both the Underworld and Surface routes now fully intact," the studio added, "we're excited to turn our attention to filling out more of the game's content categories, finishing more and more of what we started... until we're done!"

Are you planning on delving back into the underworld to check out the Warsong update? Let us know below!