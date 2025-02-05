Want to see children piloting giant mechs, but in live-action? Great news, as Gundam is getting the Hollywood treatment (maybe Hollywood will make them adults)

It's adaptations all the way down in Hollywood these days, as Legendary Pictures and Bandai Namco are making a Gundam film together.

A Gundam film has technically been in the works for a little while now, as one was reportedly in the works since 2021, with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts helming the project with a script from comic book writer Brian K. Vaughan - best known for Y: The Last Man and Saga. Earlier today, though, Legendary Pictures and the newly established Bandai Namco Filmworks re-announced that a live-action Gundam film is in the works, simply described as a "Hollywood live-action film adaptation of the Mobile Suit Gundam series." There's absolutely zero plot details that have been shared outside of that, though the press release did note that the pair of companies plans to "steadily announce details as they become finalized."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It was actually reported in October of last year that a Gundam film is coming, with Sweet Tooth director Jim Mickle both writing and directing this particular adaptation, so it does seem that both Vogt-Roberts and Vaughan are both out for the count on this one. There's also obviously going to be big questions as to which Gundam series the film will adapt. The obvious answer would be the original series, Mobile Suit Gundam, but there's been over 20 different series, 30 different films, and almost 30 OVAs, so there's a whole lot to choose from.

I also wonder if they'll actually cast kids/ teens in the film, considering the concept of children fighting in wars led by adults is a bit of a messy concept, and one that the medium of animation can probably help to create some disconnect.

There's no release window for this one either, but there is a new anime series on the way later this year, so you'll still be able to get your fill of giant mechs duking it out.