Let's rock: the Guilty Gear Strive anime finally has a release date, and yes, you will be able to watch it on Crunchyroll

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, the anime adaptation of the popular fighting game, finally has a release date.

Are you more of a heaven or a hell person? As long as you're one or the other, you're probably a Guilty Gear fan, and if that is you, then you'll be happy to hear that the anime adaptation of the long-running fighting game series finally has a release date: April, 2025. A new trailer has been released by Arc System Works showing off the anime, which is pretty much just Strive's 3D style turned into a fully-fledged TV show, and also confirmed that it'll be coming to Crunchyroll. While the trailer itself only says April as a release window, the show's official website notes that it will be airing from April 5. Whether that means it will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, I can't tell you, but I'm sure more details will be confirmed further down the line.

The trailer also showed off a whole bunch of returning cast members, including series mainstays Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske, as well as others like Bridget, Baiken, Dizzy, Jack-O', Johnny, Leo, Elphelt, and Ramlethal. There's also the brand new character, Unika, whose inclusion is still a bit mysterious (but she'll also be appearing as a playable character in Strive presumably sometime this year too).

The official website describes the story: After the decline of the once robust fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern era. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: Gears. Those Gears eventually stand against humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to overcome in the struggle for survival known as the Crusades, humanity’s losses are so great that even after several decades pass, their emotional wounds remain unable to fully heal. Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a Gear, heads to his father Ky and mother Dizzy’s wedding ceremony. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: a union between a human and a Gear.

"Even with the world at peace, it took many years for such a ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is met with blessings. When suddenly, a mysterious girl appears… The fated child inheriting Gear blood–and the mysterious girl who despises Gears. Their meeting would shake the world."

Yes, that does sound like a lot, but when has the Guilty Gear series been anything but itself through and through?