And in lighter news, it looks like GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition just got a big PC/console update that finally makes it look how it should’ve all along

Remember the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition? The ill-fated package of three classic GTA games, released in poor form and equally poor reception? Well, after like three years working quietly behind the scenes, it seems like the folks at Rockstar have put out a long-awaited update that might actually make it worth checking out.

This update targets the lighting, and makes the game look a lot more like the originals it's based on. Players can switch this on whenever they like, and suddenly find themselves blasted with more vivid colours in a wave of nostalgia. Or they can keep it as is if they prefer things more muted, no judgement here!

This feature has been present on the mobile versions of the game for a while now, which led to the fervor behind demands that it makes an appearance on PC and console versions of the game. It's taken a while, but I suppose that now it's here, it at least makes the game look the part. That still leaves performance issues across various platforms present though... Our recommendation if you want to try out this new look? Grab it on PC. Otherwise, the game might look shiny and all, but it might not run as well as you'd like.

If you're thinking of grabbing the game, it's been known to get substantial discounts during sales in the past so it might be worth waiting. Or, you could just grab GTA 5. That appears to be the popular move! Let us know how you find it!