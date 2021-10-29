A new first person version of GTA: San Andreas has been announced, and is coming exclusively to the Oculus Quest 2. Initially announced at Connect 2021 and later written up on an official Oculus blog post, the game is currently in development for the platform with no release date in sight.

While GTA: San Andreas has of course been ported to different video game platforms before, this new version of the popular action adventure game will be the first time the title is playable in VR. It’s worth noting that thanks to third party mods it has been possible to play games such as GTA 5 on VR headsets, however this is the first time a game in the series will be available in an official capacity.

Alongside GTA: San Andreas it was announced that Oculus would be partnering with the team at Vertigo games, the developers behind VR titles such as Arizona Sunshine, and Unplugged, for five new titles. There were also updates teased for Beat Saber, and Population: One announced at Connect 2021, alongside the reveal of a new Blade & Sorcery game coming exclusively to the Oculus Quest 2.

Our editor-in-chief Tom Orry had a great time with the Oculus Quest 2 back in November 2020, going as far as to say “I've now used the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and while I love them and think they are both going to deliver amazing experiences, neither dazzled me like the Quest 2.”

This announcement of an exclusive VR version of GTA: San Andreas comes only a short while before the November 11 release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. This collection of remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch.