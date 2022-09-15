GTA Online Weekly Update (September 15) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

September 15 is here, which means we're headed for a bloodbath in theGTA Online Weekly Update this time around! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week has several new deathmatches available to jump into for an injection of nail-biting action. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online Septemeber 15 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of red ecola themed prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

Deathmatch races and community series

The star of this week's update comes with Deathmatches, which are getting a lot of love right now. Not only are there six new races for you to play, but the Deathmatch creator has also been overhauled allowing you to create your own rad violence-fests. On top of all that, the community series has been unlocked, meaning you can race through multiple fan-made maps for RP and GTA$.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Vagrant - you can grab it by landing a top one finish in LS Car Meet Races for three days in a row.

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Tempesta, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,329,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Principe deveste Eight and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Benefactor SM722

Pegassi Tezeract

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Dinka Veto Modern

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Annis Hellion

Weeny Issi Sport

Obey Omnis

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's regular time trial is at the Del Perro Pier. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:43.20.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Hotring Circuit Races

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Select Community Stunt Races

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get the eCola Chute Bag, the eCola Forwards Cap, and the eCola Varsity Jacket. More great swag for team red in GTA Online right now.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

75% off:

BF400 ($23,750)

50% off:

Executive Offices

Issi Sport ($448,500)

Asbo ($204,000)

40% off:

Executive Offices Renovations

Special Cargo Warehouses

Comet SR ($687,000)

Comet Retro Custom ($387,000)

Savestra ($594,000)

Ardent ($690,000)

30% off:

Armored Boxville ($2,048,200)

Tezeract ($1,977,500)

25% off:

Source Special Cargo for Warehouse Staff ($3,750)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.