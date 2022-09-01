GTA Online Weekly Update (September 1) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (September 1) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesIt's the week of sprunk, which means cool stuff for GTA players to get their hands on.
September 1 is here, which means we’re knee deep in Sprunk (and ecola) right now with the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week has a special fizzy drink theme. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.
In the GTA Online August 1 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of green Sprunk themed prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side.
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- New Hao Special Works races
- New car: Vigero ZX
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- Luxury Autos cars
- Simeon's Showroom cars
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Prime Gaming Rewards
New Hao Special Works races
This week, six new Hao Special Works races have been added to the game. These can be accessed . You can find them by going to the menu while in GTA Online, heading to Rockstar Created Jobs, Race. There, you’ll find numerous new HSW races listed for your pleasure!
New car: Vigero ZX
The Vigero ZX has been added to the game this week! You can buy this powerful sports car for ($1,947,000) right now from Southern Sanandreas Superautos! It’s stats are as follows:
- Top speed: 4.2
- Acceleration: 4.5
- Braking: 1.6
- Traction: 4.9
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Mamba - you can grab it by landing a top two finish in Pursuit Races for two days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Ocelot Locust, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,625,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Turismo Classic and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
Luxury Autos cars
This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:
- Oveflod Imorgon
- Annis S80RR
Simeon’s Showroom cars
This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:
- Banshee
- Landstalker XL
- Vigero ZX,
- Beater Dukes
- Mesa
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial is at the Vespucci Canals. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:53.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trial is at the Vinewood Hills. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:26.00.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Hotring Circuit Races
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Hunting Pack Adversary Mode
- HSW Races (PS5/XSX)
- Request Bunker Research
There’s also 2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research this week!
Clothing Unlocks
This week, players can get the Green Tint Oversize Shades, which are perfect for this Sprunk-themed week..
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
50% off:
- Comet Safari ($355,000)
- Beater Dukes ($189,000)
- Hakuchou Drag ($488,000)
40% off:
- Bunkers, Bunker Renovations, and Bunker supplies
- Starling ($2,194,500)
- S80RR ($1,545,000)
- Dune FAV ($510,000)
- Banshee ($63,000)
- Desert Raid ($417,000)
30% off:
- Baller ST ($623,000)
- HSW Upgrade Costs
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
