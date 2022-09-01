GTA Online Weekly Update (September 1) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

September 1 is here, which means we’re knee deep in Sprunk (and ecola) right now with the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week has a special fizzy drink theme. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online August 1 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of green Sprunk themed prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New Hao Special Works races

This week, six new Hao Special Works races have been added to the game. These can be accessed . You can find them by going to the menu while in GTA Online, heading to Rockstar Created Jobs, Race. There, you’ll find numerous new HSW races listed for your pleasure!

New car: Vigero ZX

New Car! It's a big one.

The Vigero ZX has been added to the game this week! You can buy this powerful sports car for ($1,947,000) right now from Southern Sanandreas Superautos! It’s stats are as follows:

Top speed: 4.2

Acceleration: 4.5

Braking: 1.6

Traction: 4.9

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

A classic racing car is up for grabs

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Mamba - you can grab it by landing a top two finish in Pursuit Races for two days in a row.

Podium Car

A Sprunk themed Locus!

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Ocelot Locust, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,625,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Now that is a damn nice car.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Turismo Classic and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Oveflod Imorgon

Annis S80RR

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Banshee

Landstalker XL

Vigero ZX,

Beater Dukes

Mesa

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Vinewood Hills. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:26.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Hotring Circuit Races

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Hunting Pack Adversary Mode

HSW Races (PS5/XSX)

Request Bunker Research

There’s also 2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research this week!

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get the Green Tint Oversize Shades, which are perfect for this Sprunk-themed week..

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Comet Safari ($355,000)

Beater Dukes ($189,000)

Hakuchou Drag ($488,000)

40% off:

Bunkers, Bunker Renovations, and Bunker supplies

Starling ($2,194,500)

S80RR ($1,545,000)

Dune FAV ($510,000)

Banshee ($63,000)

Desert Raid ($417,000)

30% off:

Baller ST ($623,000)

HSW Upgrade Costs

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.