GTA Online Weekly Update (October 27) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

October 27 is here, which means more spooky stuff is coming with theGTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week continues the Halloween theme with its new rewards. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online October 27 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of seasonal prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side fill.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New Additions

As with all weeks of of late, we've got a whole selection of new and returning features coming to the game. The most exciting of which being the Weevil Custom, a new car you cang rab starting this week for $980,000!

However as the Halloween season is coming to a close very soon, we've got a bunch of returning events and game modes coming back. This includes:

Peyote Plants

UFO Business Battle

Camhedz Arcade Machine

Phantom Car Freemode Event

Slasher Freemode Events

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

A nice sports car for those with a taste for racing!

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Cheval Taipan - you can grab it by landing a top one finish in LS Car Meet Races for five days in a row.

Podium Car

A damn fancy car, and one we don't see very often.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Fränken Stange, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $718,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

A decent offer for a decent car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Ubermacht Sentinel XS and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Ubermacht Revolter

Grotti Visione

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

BF Weevil

Lampadati Pigalle

Albany Lurcher

LCC Sanctus

Dinka RT3000

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Storm Drain. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 00:38.50.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Halloween Adversary mode Modes

Arena Modes

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get the Death Mask, which is perfect for scaring folks in the Halloween season. All you have to do for it is log in too!.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Arena Workshop and renovations

Blade ($80,000)

Gargoyle ($60,000)

Lurcher ($325,000)

40% off:

Penetrator ($528,000)

Arena Bruiser ($965,400)

Impaler ($199,101)

Arena Impaler ($725,700)

Arena Sasquatch ($918,525)

Sanctus ($1,197,000)

Weekvil ($522,000)

30% off:

Arena war outfits

Arena Cerberus ($2,709,210)

I-Wagen ($1,204,000)

Pigalle ($280,000)

Raiden ($962,500)

Visione ($1,575,000)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.