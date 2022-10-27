GTA Online Weekly Update (October 27) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (October 27) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesWe're coming to the end of Halloween in GTA Online, which means all hell is breaking lose.
October 27 is here, which means more spooky stuff is coming with theGTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week continues the Halloween theme with its new rewards. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.
In the GTA Online October 27 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of seasonal prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side fill.
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- New Additions
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- Luxury Autos cars
- Simeon's Showroom cars
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Prime Gaming Rewards
New Additions
As with all weeks of of late, we've got a whole selection of new and returning features coming to the game. The most exciting of which being the Weevil Custom, a new car you cang rab starting this week for $980,000!
However as the Halloween season is coming to a close very soon, we've got a bunch of returning events and game modes coming back. This includes:
- Peyote Plants
- UFO Business Battle
- Camhedz Arcade Machine
- Phantom Car Freemode Event
- Slasher Freemode Events
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Cheval Taipan - you can grab it by landing a top one finish in LS Car Meet Races for five days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Fränken Stange, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $718,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Ubermacht Sentinel XS and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
Luxury Autos cars
This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:
- Ubermacht Revolter
- Grotti Visione
Simeon’s Showroom cars
This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:
- BF Weevil
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Albany Lurcher
- LCC Sanctus
- Dinka RT3000
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial is at the Vespucci Beach. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 02:05.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trial is at the Storm Drain. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 00:38.50.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Halloween Adversary mode Modes
- Arena Modes
Clothing Unlocks
This week, players can get the Death Mask, which is perfect for scaring folks in the Halloween season. All you have to do for it is log in too!.
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
50% off:
- Arena Workshop and renovations
- Blade ($80,000)
- Gargoyle ($60,000)
- Lurcher ($325,000)
40% off:
- Penetrator ($528,000)
- Arena Bruiser ($965,400)
- Impaler ($199,101)
- Arena Impaler ($725,700)
- Arena Sasquatch ($918,525)
- Sanctus ($1,197,000)
- Weekvil ($522,000)
30% off:
- Arena war outfits
- Arena Cerberus ($2,709,210)
- I-Wagen ($1,204,000)
- Pigalle ($280,000)
- Raiden ($962,500)
- Visione ($1,575,000)
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.