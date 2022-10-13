GTA Online Weekly Update (October 13) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

October 13 is here, which means we are deep in the spooky month of Halloween for the latestGTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week continues the recent spooktacular theme introduced last week. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online October 13 weekly update, we've got a whole new collectable for you to go out and find. 200 of them, in fact... Hope you've got no plans!

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New additions

This week, there are two major new additions to GTA Online. The first, is a new car! The Rhinehart is a bulky new family car that may not be the fastest on the block, nor the nicest looking, nor the easiest to control, but it does sell for $1,598,000! Why? Who knows!

There's also 200 Jack O' Lanterns that have been added to the map. It's your job, on this spooky season, to hunt them all down before the Halloween event ends in early November. If you find 10, the Pumpkin mask is yours! If you spend the time to get all 200, then the Pumpkin Tee will land in your hands glorious and orange.

In addition, we're getting some returning game modes from previous Halloween events. This includes the Alien Survival and Slasher Adversary game mode, so jump in and have a blast while you can!

There are also seven new community jobs this week. Nice!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

A really nice grab this week! Great if you're lacking a truly fast car in your collection.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Cheetah - you can grab it by landing a top one finish in Pursuit Races for two days in a row.

Podium Car

Not the fanciest car, but for free, it's a steal.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Astron, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,580,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

You know I love a good bike in these weekly updates, and the Shitzu Drag is one of the best.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Tigon

Rhinehart

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Dominator GTT

Kuruma

Guardian

Veto Classic

Outlaw

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the End to End. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 04:09.50.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Slasher Adversary Mode

Alien Survivals

Special Vehicle Work

7 New Community Jobs

1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Special Cargo Sell Missions

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get the Conquest Mask, which are perfect for this scary Halloween season.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Crusader ($112,500)

Ellie ($282,500)

Exemplar ($102,500)

Huntly ($97,500)

40% off:

Special Cargo Warehouses

Vehicle Warehouses

Outlaw ($760,800)

Specter ($359,400)

Veto Classic ($537,000)

30% off:

Arena Deathbike ($888,300)

Dominator GTT ($854,000)

All Weapons!

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.