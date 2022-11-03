GTA Online Weekly Update (November 3) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

November 3 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although is packing a lot of value for heist enjoyers. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online November 3 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of red ecola themed prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Not a super special car, but a damn good one.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Mamba - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Street Races for five days in a row.

Podium Car

A GTA Online Classic, well worth a spin.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Comet SR, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,145,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

A super fast and super valuable addition to any player's collection.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Bravado Banshee and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

SC1

Viseris

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Sultan RS Classic

Hustler

Cypher

Hermes

Sentinel Classic

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Up Chiliad. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:10.10.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Hunting Pack (Remix)

Street Races

The Fleeca Job Heist

Original Heists Setups

1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

The Doomsday Heist

2x RP can be gained from the following missions:

Humane Labs

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get a bunch of clothing for logging in and completing a variety of tasks. These are:

Black Rockstar Tee — log in

— log in Cliffford Varsity Jacket — complete the Bogdan Problem

— complete the Bogdan Problem Cliffford Hoodie — Complete the Doomsday scenario

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Doomsday Heist setup cost

40% off:

All facilities and facility renovations

35% off:

Akula ($2,407,632)

Barrage ($1,378,877)

Volatol ($2,420,600)

Hustler ($406,250)

Pariah ($923,000)

SC1 ($1,041,950)

Sentinel Classic ($422,500)

Viseris ($568,650)

30% off:

Autarch ($1,368,500)

Hermes ($374,500)

GT500 ($549,500)

Kamacho ($241,500)

25% off:

Khanjali ($2,887,762)

RCV ($2,344,125)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.