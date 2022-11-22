GTA Online Weekly Update (November 22) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

We’ve made it toNovember 22, which means we’vej ust gotten our early GTA Online Weekly Update ahead of the massive Christmas event in GTA Online! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, this time around being your last chance to experience some typical non-festive bonuses for a while. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online November 22 weekly update,a new cars, a new shirt, and a whole lot of discounts are available. Nice and regular, but still a chance at some sweet loot.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New Additions

This week, players can buy the Sentinel Classic Widebody. It costs $700,000 and can be bought from Benny’s Original Motor Works.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The first of three brilliant sports cars up for grabs this week.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Vysser Neo - you can grab it by landing a top one finish in Street Races for five days in a row.

Podium Car

Who doesn't love a sports car, especially an expensive one.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Progen T20, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $2,200,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

A fun street car, and well worth picking up.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Pfister Astron Custom and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Deity

Deluxo

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Buffalo STX

Vagrant

Seminole Frontier

Flash GT

Warrener HKR

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Up-n-Atom. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:41.30.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Pursuit Races

Martin Madrazo Missions

Hunting Pack Remix

Bodyguard/Associate Salary

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

The Doomsday Heist

2x RP can be gained from the following missions:

The Pacific Standard Job Heist

Original heist setupst

1.5x RP can be gained from the following missions:

Doomsday Heist Prep

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get a bunch of clothing for logging in and completing a variety of tasks. These are:

Rampage Tee — log in

— log in Wasted! Tee — log in

— log in Pacific Standard Sweater — Complete the Pacific Standard Job

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Bunkers

40% off:

Autoshops

Greenwood ($879,000)

Kanjo SJ ($822,000)

Omnis e-GT ($1,077,000)

Compact EMP Launcher ($315,000)

Heavy Rifle ($270,000)

Stun Gun ($225,000)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.