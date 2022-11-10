GTA Online Weekly Update (November 10) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

November 10 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week is focused heavilly on the Diamond Casino Heist. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online November 10 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of red ecola themed prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New car: 10F Widebody

The 10F Widebody has been added to GTA Online this week! This car, a modified version of the Widebody, is available at Benny's Original Motor Works for $575,000

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

An old car, but a fast one.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Lampadati Casco - you can grab it by landing a top one finish in Street Races for four days in a row.

Podium Car

A chunky family car!

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Rebla GTS, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,175,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Small, but packs a punch

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Brioso R/A and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Progen PR4

Ocelot R88

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Pfister Comet Safari

Lampadati Komoda

Pegassi Ignus

Dinka Blista Kanjo

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Sawmill. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:15.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Humane Labs Raid Heist

Open Wheel Races

Gerald Contact Missions

Hardest Target Adv

1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Diamond Casino Heist

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get a bunch of clothing for logging in and completing the Diamond Casino Heist. These are:

K-ROSE Tee — log in

— log in Statue Of Happiness Tee — log in

— log in The Diamond Strike Vest — complete the Diamond Casino Heist

You should probably complete the Diamond Casino Heist even if you don't care about the vest, simply because you can get diamonds as loot this week, which means a higher payout.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Diamond Casino Heist setup cost

40% off:

RC Tank ($1,365,000)

Sugoi ($734,400)

35% off:

Drift Yosemite ($850,000)

Zhaba ($1,560,000)

30% off:

Arcade + renovations

Diamond Casino Heist night vision masks

Furia ($1,918,000)

JB700W ($1,029,000)

Kanjo ($406,000)

Komoda ($1,190,000)

Retinue Mk II ($1,134,000)

V-STR ($899,500)

25% off:

PR4 ($2,636,250)

R88 ($2,336,250)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.