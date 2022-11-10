GTA Online Weekly Update (November 10) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (November 10) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesThis week, we're headed back to the Diamond Casino Heist!
November 10 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although this week is focused heavilly on the Diamond Casino Heist. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.
In the GTA Online November 10 weekly update, new races, a new car, and a whole lot of red ecola themed prizes are up for grabs for players with a bit of cash or a bit of luck on their side.
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- New car: 10F Widebody
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- Luxury Autos cars
- Simeon's Showroom cars
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Prime Gaming Rewards
New car: 10F Widebody
The 10F Widebody has been added to GTA Online this week! This car, a modified version of the Widebody, is available at Benny's Original Motor Works for $575,000
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Lampadati Casco - you can grab it by landing a top one finish in Street Races for four days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Rebla GTS, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,175,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Brioso R/A and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
Luxury Autos cars
This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:
- Progen PR4
- Ocelot R88
Simeon’s Showroom cars
This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:
- Dinka Kanjo SJ
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Lampadati Komoda
- Pegassi Ignus
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial is at the Vespucci Canals. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:53.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trial is at the Sawmill. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:15.00.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Humane Labs Raid Heist
- Open Wheel Races
- Gerald Contact Missions
- Hardest Target Adv
1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Diamond Casino Heist
Clothing Unlocks
This week, players can get a bunch of clothing for logging in and completing the Diamond Casino Heist. These are:
- K-ROSE Tee — log in
- Statue Of Happiness Tee — log in
- The Diamond Strike Vest — complete the Diamond Casino Heist
You should probably complete the Diamond Casino Heist even if you don't care about the vest, simply because you can get diamonds as loot this week, which means a higher payout.
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
50% off:
- Diamond Casino Heist setup cost
40% off:
- RC Tank ($1,365,000)
- Sugoi ($734,400)
35% off:
- Drift Yosemite ($850,000)
- Zhaba ($1,560,000)
30% off:
- Arcade + renovations
- Diamond Casino Heist night vision masks
- Furia ($1,918,000)
- JB700W ($1,029,000)
- Kanjo ($406,000)
- Komoda ($1,190,000)
- Retinue Mk II ($1,134,000)
- V-STR ($899,500)
25% off:
- PR4 ($2,636,250)
- R88 ($2,336,250)
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.