GTA Online Weekly Update (May 5) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (May 5) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesIt's the first weekly update in May on the streets of Los Santos. Here's everything special you need to know about.
It's a new week in GTA Online, which means we've got a new GTA Online Weekly Update! Starting May 5, players can grab a nice selection of vehicles, including the Comet Safari at the Diamond Casino, and the Avenger helicopter at an insane 40% price cut.
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Free Log-in Rewards
- Prime Gaming Rewards
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Progen Itali GTB - you can grab it by coming in first place in street Races for five days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Comet Safari, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $710,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Brioso R/A and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial can be found in the Cemetery. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:20.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trials can be found over in the Casino. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:00.00.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Business Battles
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- RC Time Trial
- RC Bandito Races
- Ron Contact Missions
Clothing Unlocks
This week, players can earn a free Mexico Chute Bag just by logging in. Be sure to stick around though, as you'll also be able to grab yourself some free bar drinks too. A great time to get your party on.
In addition, if you take part in Business Battles, there's a chance you can unlock some new pieces of clothing from the event cargo. These are:
- Pink Wireframe Bodysuit
- Green Wireframe Bodysuit
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
40% off:
- Avenger ($2,070,000)
- Comet ($60,000)
- Comet Retro Custom ($387,000)
- Nightshark ($747,000)
- Festival Bus ($921,025 - $692,500)
- RC Bandito ($954,000)
30% off:
- Nightclubs (+ Storage and garage space)
- GP1 ($882,000)
- Lazer ($4,550,000)
Free Log-in Rewards
Unfortunately, there are no free rewards for logging in this week.
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.