GTA Online Weekly Update (May 5) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

It's a new week in GTA Online, which means we've got a new GTA Online Weekly Update! Starting May 5, players can grab a nice selection of vehicles, including the Comet Safari at the Diamond Casino, and the Avenger helicopter at an insane 40% price cut.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Progen Itali GTB - you can grab it by coming in first place in street Races for five days in a row.

The Progen Itali Prize Ride - a super fast road racer.

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Comet Safari, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $710,000.

The Comet Safari, a great off-road car, free for lucky players this week.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Brioso R/A and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

The Grotti Brioso, along with upgrades, available for test rides starting May 5

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial can be found in the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trials can be found over in the Casino. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:00.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Business Battles

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

RC Time Trial

RC Bandito Races

Ron Contact Missions

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can earn a free Mexico Chute Bag just by logging in. Be sure to stick around though, as you'll also be able to grab yourself some free bar drinks too. A great time to get your party on.

In addition, if you take part in Business Battles, there's a chance you can unlock some new pieces of clothing from the event cargo. These are:

Pink Wireframe Bodysuit

Green Wireframe Bodysuit

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

40% off:

Avenger ($2,070,000)

Comet ($60,000)

Comet Retro Custom ($387,000)

Nightshark ($747,000)

Festival Bus ($921,025 - $692,500)

RC Bandito ($954,000)

30% off:

Nightclubs (+ Storage and garage space)

GP1 ($882,000)

Lazer ($4,550,000)

Free Log-in Rewards

Unfortunately, there are no free rewards for logging in this week.

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.