GTA Online Weekly Update (May 19) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

We’ve made it halfway through the month of May, which means GTA Online players waking up today can log in to expect the May 19 GTA Online weekly update. With every weekly update, players can expect a vast array of discounts, mission bonuses, prize rides and free stuff all up for grabs for the next seven days. This week is massive for racers, as there are massive RP and GTA$ bonuses for special vehicle races as well as a massive number of car discounts you won’t want to miss out on.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Coquette Classic - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Pursuit Races for three days in a row.

This particular classic car is obtainable by speed freaks this week.

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the JB700W, which can normally only be found at Sports Classics for $1,470,000.

The JB700W is a fancy car up for grabs this week!

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the S95 and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

If you're looking for a tricked out car, the S95 is available at Hao's Special Works

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial can be found in. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trials can be found over in the LSIA. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:43.40.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

4x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Special Vehicle Races

Land Races

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Open Wheel Races

Impromptu Races

Premium Race

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, we’re getting no free clothing this week in GTA Online, so you’ll to go out and buy your own new threads this time around.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Nightshade ($292,500)

40% off:

Blazer Aqua ($1,053,360)

Casco ($542,640)

Deveste Eight ($1,077,000)

Ramp Buggy ($1,915,200)

Itali RSX ($2,079,000)

Phantom Wedge ($1,532,160)

30% off:

Auto Shops

Gauntlet Classic ($430,500)

Gauntlet Classic Custom ($570,500)

Beater Dukes ($264,600)

BR8 ($2,380,000)

Emerus ($1,925,000)

Itali GTO ($1,375,500)

Rocket Voltic ($2,681,280)

Free Log-in Rewards

Unfortunately, there are no free rewards for logging in this week.

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.