GTA Online Weekly Update (June 9) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (June 9) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesIt's the second week of June, and the second wave of GTA Online weekly bonuses
We’ve made it to June 9 in GTA Online , which means we’ve got another GTA Online Weekly Update filled with limited rewards and bonuses. Like all weekly updates, the update has provided a series of limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over. The GTA Online June 9 weekly update has a lot going for it, so this is one you’ll absolutely not want to miss!
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Free Log-in Rewards
- Prime Gaming Rewards
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Specter - you can grab it by landing a top five finish in Pursuit Races for three days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Entity XF, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $795,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Cyclone II and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial can be found in Construction Site II. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:12.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trials can be found at Power Station. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:26.60.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Casino Work
- Casino Story Missions
- Vehicle Vendetta Adversary
- Gerald Contact Missions
- Pursuit Races
Clothing Unlocks
Sadly, there are no free clothing unlocks this week.
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
50% off:
- Specter ($299,500)
- Specter Custom ($126,000)
- Exemplar ($102,500)
- JB 700 ($175,000)
- Massacro ($137,500)
- Massacro Racecar ($192,500)
- Rapid GT ($66,000 - $70,000)
30% off:
- Casino Bar & Party Hub
- High-End Properties
Free Log-in Rewards
For Casino members, there's a free party available in the casino Penthouse that you can attend. So grab a drink and some friends and head up, and get planning your next heist too while you're taking some much needed R&R.
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.