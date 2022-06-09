GTA Online Weekly Update (June 9) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

We’ve made it to June 9 in GTA Online , which means we’ve got another GTA Online Weekly Update filled with limited rewards and bonuses. Like all weekly updates, the update has provided a series of limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over. The GTA Online June 9 weekly update has a lot going for it, so this is one you’ll absolutely not want to miss!

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Specter - you can grab it by landing a top five finish in Pursuit Races for three days in a row.

A real street racer

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Entity XF, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $795,000.

With a sleek white paint job!

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Cyclone II and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Super charged

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial can be found in. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trials can be found at Power Station. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:26.60.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Casino Work

Casino Story Missions

Vehicle Vendetta Adversary

Gerald Contact Missions

Pursuit Races

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, there are no free clothing unlocks this week.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Specter ($299,500)

Specter Custom ($126,000)

Exemplar ($102,500)

JB 700 ($175,000)

Massacro ($137,500)

Massacro Racecar ($192,500)

Rapid GT ($66,000 - $70,000)

30% off:

Casino Bar & Party Hub

High-End Properties

Free Log-in Rewards

For Casino members, there's a free party available in the casino Penthouse that you can attend. So grab a drink and some friends and head up, and get planning your next heist too while you're taking some much needed R&R.

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

