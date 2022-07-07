GTA Online Weekly Update (July 7) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

We’ve crossed the line over into July, more han halfway through 2022. To celebrate. We’ve got a new wave of prizes and bonuses in GTA Online. This all comes via a glorious new GTA Online Weekly Update. As with all weeks past and future, the update has provided a series of limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over. In the GTA Online July 7 weekly update,there’s a nice selection of heist bonuses across a variety of the game’s best money making ventures, so be sure to get out there and steal some cash!.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Zion Classic - you can grab it by landing a top five finish in Car Meet Races for three days in a row.

A damn nice car for road racers!

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Sugoi, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,224,000.

Usually quite expensive! So qworth rolling for.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Pfister Astron Custom and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

If you want to go fast, this should be your focus this week.

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is Galileo Park. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:05.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Freemode Casino Work

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Overtime Shootout

Open Wheel Races

Gerald's Last Play

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, there are no free clothing unlocks this week.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

The Casino Heist Update Utility Vestst

The Casino Update Fitted Suit Jackets

40% off:

Arcades

ICasino Penthouse Renovations

30% off:

Emerus ($1,925,000)

Thrax ($1,627,500)

Caracara 4x4 ($612,500)

Komoda ($1,190,000 - $892,500)

Hellion ($584,500)

Nebula Turbo ($557,900)

Neo ($1,312,500)

Outlaw ($887,600 - $665,700)

Rebla GTS ($822,500)

Vagrant ($1,549,800 - $1,162,350)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.