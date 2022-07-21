GTA Online Weekly Update (July 21) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

July 21 is another repeat week in GTA Online. We've got a major update coming to the online crime RPG in the very near future meaning the regualr updates we'd usualyl see come to the title have been put on pause for the short term. As such. the bonuses and special rewards you'd expect to come with this week's GTA Online weekly update are largely the same as what we saw last week.

As such, we've included the full list of what was available last week below. If you've already got your fill of limited-time prizes this month, you'll like not have much new to do right now. If you've been away from the game though, there may be something valuable worth doing!

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

July 14 additions

2x GTA$ & RP on Payphone Hits (in addition to current bonuses introduced last week)

(in addition to current bonuses introduced last week) 3x GTA$ & RP on Inch By Inch

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

If you're just interest in the hottest new changes in GTA Online this week, you can find all of the bonuses listed out below:

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Zion Classic - you can grab it by landing a top five finish in Car Meet Races for three days in a row.

A damn nice car for road racers!

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Sugoi, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,224,000.

Usually quite expensive! So qworth rolling for.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Pfister Astron Custom and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

If you want to go fast, this should be your focus this week.

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is Galileo Park. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:05.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Freemode Casino Work

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Overtime Shootout

Open Wheel Races

Gerald's Last Play

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, there are no free clothing unlocks this week.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

The Casino Heist Update Utility Vestst

The Casino Update Fitted Suit Jackets

40% off:

Arcades

ICasino Penthouse Renovations

30% off:

Emerus ($1,925,000)

Thrax ($1,627,500)

Caracara 4x4 ($612,500)

Komoda ($1,190,000 - $892,500)

Hellion ($584,500)

Nebula Turbo ($557,900)

Neo ($1,312,500)

Outlaw ($887,600 - $665,700)

Rebla GTS ($822,500)

Vagrant ($1,549,800 - $1,162,350)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.