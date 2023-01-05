GTA Online Weekly Update (January 5) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

January 3 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as we head into 2023. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online January 5 weekly update, there are plenty of discounts and boosts to races and certain events so you can kick of the new year with a bang.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new prize vehicles and boosted GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

A damn fast car for any would-be racers this year.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Growler - you can grab it by landing a first place finish in Street Races for four days in a row.

Podium Car

A great car if you need a bit of armour.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the HVY Insurgent, which can normally only be found at Warstock Cache & Carry for $897.750.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

You can't get much better.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Bravado Banshee and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Deity

Jubilee

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Nightsharkc

Patriot Mil-Spec

Greenwood

Granger 3600LX

Omnis e-GT

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Up Chiliad. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:10.10.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

25% Speed Boost on Sourcing Special Cargo by Lupe's Warehouse Staff

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Freemode Events

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Security Contracts

First Dose Missions

Issi Classic Races

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players sadly can’t getting any free clothes. However, you can still grab yourself a free flare gun! So head on down to the local gun store and pick one up if you haven’t already!:

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

35% off:

All apartments and garages

25% off:

Buffalo STX ($1,612,500)

Deity ($1,383,750

Hydra ($2,992,500)

Nightshark ($933,750)

Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,282,500)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.