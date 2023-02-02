GTA Online Weekly Update (February 2) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

February 2 is here, which means we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a spread of changes and small updates starting today. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online February 2 weekly update, it's a fairly simple one. New prizes to be had, new discounts, but no new race of feature. A slow week, to be sure.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Great for the beach

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Lifeguard - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Street Races for five days in a row.

Podium Car

A really nice looking sports car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Stinger GT, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $875,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Handles really great around corners, with a lot of power too!

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Ubermacht Sentinal XS Coupes and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Coquette D10

Turismo R

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Everon

Baller ST

Penetrator

Tulip

Youga Classic

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Raton Canyon. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:16.60.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Hasta La Vista

1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Clothing Unlocks

This week, there sadly aren't any free clothing unlocks.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Youga Classic ($97,500)

30% off:

Brickade 6x6 ($1,015,000)

Torpos Rallye ($571,200)

Tulip ($502,600)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.