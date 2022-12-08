GTA Online Weekly Update (December 8) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (December 8) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesDiscounts are everywhere!
December 8 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! This week, you can get your hands on several huge discounts across Vehicles and Weaponry. Also, you can look forward to 40% off an Agency and two of the most useful upgrades for it.
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game in the December 8 update that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- Luxury Autos cars
- Simeon's Showroom cars
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Weekly Discounts
- Prime Gaming Rewards
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Truffade Z Type - you can grab it by landing a Top 1 finish for 3 days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Dinka Postlude, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,310,000
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Declasse Vigero and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
Luxury Autos cars
This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:
- Declasse Vigero ZX
- Lampadati Corsita
Simeon’s Showroom cars
This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:
- Pegassi Ignus
- Lampadati Cinquemila
- Declasse Dragur
- Pfister Astron
- Dewbauchee Champion
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial is at the Cemetery. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:20.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trial is at Tongva Valley. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 00:58.80.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following:
- Business Battles
- Bunker Sell Missions
- Collect Time Adversary Mode
- Resurrection Adversary Mode
- ULP Missions
- Export Mixed Goods
- Ammu-Nation Contract
1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following:
- Payphone Hits
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
50% off:
- Ammo
40% off:
- Agencies (+ Armory and Vehicle Workshop)
30% off:
- Service Carbine ($259,000)
- Precision Rifle ($315,000)
- Pfister Astron ($1,106,000)
- Dewbauchee Champion ($2,096,000 - $1,572,375)
- Lampadati Cinquemila ($1,218,000)
- Coquette D10 ($1,057,000)
- Lampadati Corsita ($1,256,000)
- Declasse Dragur ($1,309,000 - $981,750)
- Pegassi Ignus ($1,935,500)
- Rhinehart ($1,118,600
20% off:
- Conada ($1,960,000 - $1,470,000)
- Vigero ZX ($1,557,600)
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.