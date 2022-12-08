If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GTA Online Weekly Update (December 8) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

Discounts are everywhere!
GTA Online Rockstar Newswire image of a character sat on a sofa wearing sunglasses and holding a phone.
Rockstar North, Rockstar Games.

December 8 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! This week, you can get your hands on several huge discounts across Vehicles and Weaponry. Also, you can look forward to 40% off an Agency and two of the most useful upgrades for it.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game in the December 8 update that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

GTA Online, a Truffade Z Type is on the back of the Slam Truck in the middle of the LS Car Meet.
Classic Style

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Truffade Z Type - you can grab it by landing a Top 1 finish for 3 days in a row.

Podium Car

GTA Online, a Dinka Postlude is parked on the podium in the Diamond Casino.
Would look cool parked in your Garage.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Dinka Postlude, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,310,000

Hao's Special Works weekly car

GTA Online, an olive green Declasse Vigero is parked in Hao's test ride spot in the LS Car Meet.
Hao's done a great job with this one!

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Declasse Vigero and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

  • Declasse Vigero ZX
  • Lampadati Corsita

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

  • Pegassi Ignus
  • Lampadati Cinquemila
  • Declasse Dragur
  • Pfister Astron
  • Dewbauchee Champion

RC Bandito Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the Cemetery. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:20.00 par time

Time Trials

This week's regular time trial is at Tongva Valley. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 00:58.80.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following:

  • Business Battles
  • Bunker Sell Missions
  • Collect Time Adversary Mode
  • Resurrection Adversary Mode
  • ULP Missions
  • Export Mixed Goods
  • Ammu-Nation Contract

1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following:

  • Payphone Hits

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

  • Ammo

40% off:

  • Agencies (+ Armory and Vehicle Workshop)

30% off:

  • Service Carbine ($259,000)
  • Precision Rifle ($315,000)
  • Pfister Astron ($1,106,000)
  • Dewbauchee Champion ($2,096,000 - $1,572,375)
  • Lampadati Cinquemila ($1,218,000)
  • Coquette D10 ($1,057,000)
  • Lampadati Corsita ($1,256,000)
  • Declasse Dragur ($1,309,000 - $981,750)
  • Pegassi Ignus ($1,935,500)
  • Rhinehart ($1,118,600

20% off:

  • Conada ($1,960,000 - $1,470,000)
  • Vigero ZX ($1,557,600)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

  • GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.

