GTA Online Weekly Update (December 15) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (December 15) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesDrug Wars have arrived in Los Santos
December 15 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! This weekly update is slightly different because of the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC that landed a few days ago.
This short roundup article will cover every reward and prize that you can get this week. The rewards are a bit shorter than usual this time around, but there's still plenty to be excited about. Some rewards include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- Luxury Autos cars
- Simeon's Showroom cars
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Weekly Discounts
- Prime Gaming Rewards
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Enus Windsor Drop - you can grab it by landing a Top 3 finish for 3 days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Zirconium Journey II, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $790,000 (trade price is $592,000)
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Overflod Entity MT and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
Luxury Autos cars
This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:
- Overflod Entity MT
- Progen Itali GTB
Simeon’s Showroom cars
This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:
- Benefactor Krieger
- Karin Everon
- Zirconium Journey II
- BF Sufer Custom
- Annis 300R
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial is at the La Fuente Blanca. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:27.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trial is Coast to Coast. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:29.40.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following:
- First Dose Missions (the new set that arrived with the DLC)
- Fooliganz Jobs (speak to Dax for these)
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
30% off:
- Itali Progen
- Benefactor Stirling GT
- Karin Kuruma
- Buckingham Vestra
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.