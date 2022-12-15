If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA Online Weekly Update (December 15) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

Drug Wars have arrived in Los Santos
Guide by Marie Pritchard
GTA Online, an official newswire image of a player in by the lucky wheel in the Diamond Casino.
December 15 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! This weekly update is slightly different because of the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC that landed a few days ago.

This short roundup article will cover every reward and prize that you can get this week. The rewards are a bit shorter than usual this time around, but there's still plenty to be excited about. Some rewards include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

GTA Online, a dark red Enus Windsor Drop is parked on the Slam Truck in the middle of the LS Car Meet.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Enus Windsor Drop - you can grab it by landing a Top 3 finish for 3 days in a row.

Podium Car

GTA Online, front view of a blue and white Zirconium Journey II on the podium in the Diamond Casino.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Zirconium Journey II, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $790,000 (trade price is $592,000)

Hao's Special Works weekly car

GTA Online, a front view of a Green Overflod Entity MT as Hao's test ride in the LS Car Meet.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Overflod Entity MT and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

  • Overflod Entity MT
  • Progen Itali GTB

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

  • Benefactor Krieger
  • Karin Everon
  • Zirconium Journey II
  • BF Sufer Custom
  • Annis 300R

RC Bandito Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the La Fuente Blanca. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:27.00 par time

Time Trials

This week's regular time trial is Coast to Coast. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:29.40.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following:

  • First Dose Missions (the new set that arrived with the DLC)
  • Fooliganz Jobs (speak to Dax for these)

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

30% off:

  • Itali Progen
  • Benefactor Stirling GT
  • Karin Kuruma
  • Buckingham Vestra

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

  • GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.

