GTA Online Weekly Update (December 1) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (December 1) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesIn GTA Online this week, Christmas is coming!
December 1 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although is packing a lot of value for fans of Motorbike Clubs. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.
In the GTA Online December 1 weekly update we're building up towards the Christmas season, which means may be your last week of regular discounts for a while.
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- Luxury Autos cars
- Simeon's Showroom cars
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Prime Gaming Rewards
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Vapid GB200 - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Street Races for five days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Windsor Drop, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $900,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Turismo Classic and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
Luxury Autos cars
This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:
- Tempesta
- Nero
Simeon’s Showroom cars
This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:
- Yosemite
- Gauntlet Classic
- Jester Classic
- Bravado Youga Classic
- Specter
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial is at the Cypress Flats. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 1:30.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trial is at the Maze Bank Arena. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:17.80.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Double Dawn Adversary Mode
- Lamar Contact Missions
- Pursuit Races
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Short Trips
- Biker Sell Missions
2x speed boost can be abused from the following missions:
- Nightclub Goods Production
Clothing Unlocks
This week, players can get a bunch of clothing for logging in and completing a variety of tasks. These are:
- Turquoise Beat Off Earphones — biker sell missions
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
50% off:
- Benny’s Upgrades
- Micro SMG Organics Finish ($29,258)
- MC Weed Farms and upgrades
40% off:
- Vehicle Hydraulics
- Benny’s Bespoke Wheels
- Lowriders Tattoos
- Lowriders hairstyles
- Compact Rifle ($8,790)
- Double Barreled Shotgun ($9,270)
- Machine Pistol ($3,750)
30% off:
- Gauntlet Classic ($430,500)
- Jester Classic ($553,000)
- Jubilee Classic ($1,155,000)
- Nero ($1,008,000)
- Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,197,000)
- Reever ($1,330,000)
- Shinobi ($1,736,350)
- Yosemite ($339,000)
- Youga Classic ($136,000)
- Zeno ($1,974,000)
Prime Gaming Rewards
Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.
- GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.
For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.