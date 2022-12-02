GTA Online Weekly Update (December 1) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

December 1 is here, we've got a brand new selection of limited-time bonuses and goodies arriving in the GTA Online Weekly Update! The game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year, although is packing a lot of value for fans of Motorbike Clubs. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online December 1 weekly update we're building up towards the Christmas season, which means may be your last week of regular discounts for a while.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

A great car for street racing.

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Vapid GB200 - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Street Races for five days in a row.

Podium Car

A big money car for high rollers

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Windsor Drop, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $900,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

A damn good car for an collection.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Turismo Classic and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Tempesta

Nero

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Yosemite

Gauntlet Classic

Jester Classic

Bravado Youga Classic

Specter

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Maze Bank Arena. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:17.80.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Double Dawn Adversary Mode

Lamar Contact Missions

Pursuit Races

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Short Trips

Biker Sell Missions

2x speed boost can be abused from the following missions:

Nightclub Goods Production

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get a bunch of clothing for logging in and completing a variety of tasks. These are:

Turquoise Beat Off Earphones — biker sell missions

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Benny’s Upgrades

Micro SMG Organics Finish ($29,258)

MC Weed Farms and upgrades

40% off:

Vehicle Hydraulics

Benny’s Bespoke Wheels

Lowriders Tattoos

Lowriders hairstyles

Compact Rifle ($8,790)

Double Barreled Shotgun ($9,270)

Machine Pistol ($3,750)

30% off:

Gauntlet Classic ($430,500)

Jester Classic ($553,000)

Jubilee Classic ($1,155,000)

Nero ($1,008,000)

Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,197,000)

Reever ($1,330,000)

Shinobi ($1,736,350)

Yosemite ($339,000)

Youga Classic ($136,000)

Zeno ($1,974,000)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.