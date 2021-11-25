GTA Online weekly update - bonus rewards, discounts, and prizes

It’s that time once again crooks and criminals, we’ve got another weekly update bringing all manner of bonuses and discounts to GTA Online!

This quick article will take you through everything new and changed starting today thanks to the GTA Online weekly update. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

GTA Online weekly update - LS Car Meet prize ride and Diamond Casino podium vehicle

For those who are skilled behind the wheel, they’ll be able to win themselves the ZR350 by earning a top five placement in pursuit races four days in a row. This is an incredibly speedy little sports car for those looking to bump up their collection.

For those who prefer to try their luck at the Diamond Casino daily wheel spin (rather than robbing the place), they can win the Visione. This car usually retails for $2,500,000 in game, so it’s absolutely worth spinning the wheel in case you are lucky enough to take home this elusive powerhouse of a car.

GTA Online weekly update - double GTA$ and RP rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn double the regular amount of cash and RP in game through completing the following mission types:

Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode

Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode

Superyacht Life Missions

GTA Online weekly update - Vehicle discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts! The star of the show this week is a 35% price cut off the Kosatka, which you need for the Cayo Perico Heist, including all renovations and upgrades. So if you’ve not yet taken on the Cayo Perico heist, now’s a great time to get started!

There’s also a 40% discount on the following vehicles:

Weaponized Dinghy

Patrol Boat

Veto Classic

Veto Modern

Slam Truck

GTA Online weekly update - login reward

You don’t even have to do anything to benefit from GTA Online’s weekly update. For logging in to the game, you can grab yourself a free Still Slipping t-shirt.

GTA Online weekly update - Test Track cars

This week in GTA Online, you can try out the following cars to help you decide if they’re worth getting a hold off later down the line:

Calico GTF

Comet S2

Dominator ASP

GTA Online Weekly update - Cayo Perico Heist bonus unlocks

Finally, there are a range of bonuses available to those who go through and clear the Cayo Perico heist this week. First, the rare Panther Statue is available to steal off the island. This will give you a whopping $1.7 million on the regular difficulty level, and $1.9 million on hard!

There’s more. If you complete the Cayo Perico prep missions, you can earn the Orange Glow Shades that’ll make you look extra snazzy as you scope out the island. For those who finish the finale and escape with the loot, the Orange Skull Emissive Mask is also available.

These rewards paired with the reduced price on the Kosatka submarine makes this week the perfect time to take on this tropical heist if you haven’t yet, and gives longtime players some extra bonuses for helping new players through. So what are you waiting for? Log into GTA Online and make the most of this week's extras while you can!