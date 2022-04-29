If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Payday

GTA+ (May 2022) Monthly Subscription Rewards

The second month since the service launched, here's everything GTA+ members will get in the month of May.
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
Header for GTA+ May 2022. With a decal-covered car on the front.

Another month, another selection of bonuses and rewards for GTA+ subscribers. This May, those who pay for this service can expect a selection of valuable property, clothing options, customisation for cars and your agency, as well as GTA$ and RP boosts to certain mission types in GTA Online.

For those not in the know, GTA+ costs $5.99 a month (or your regional equivalent), and provides $500,000 of in-game cash alongside a shifting selection of goodies that change every month. The specifics of what you can expect in May can be found below.

Watch on YouTube

Free property

This month, GTA+ offers the Rockford Hills Agency for free. This property usually retails for $2,415,000, and comes with:

  • An armory
  • An office
  • A garage for 20 vehicles

In addition, with the GTA+ subscription for May you also get a free wallpaper upgrade. So you get to liven up the place a little bit as soon as you move in.

Free vehicles

In May, GTA+ owners get a free Brioso R/A alongside a Hao’s Special Works upgrade and liveries. This means you get a tuned up super car able to hit crazy speed for no extra cost, saving you a few hundred grand of in-game currency.

GTA$ and RP bonuses

For the entire month of May, GTA+ owners receive the following bonuses for certain missions:

2x GTA$ and RP

  • Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode
  • Security Contracts

1.5x GTA$ and RP

  • Nightclub Goods

Free clothing

Owners of GTA+ for the month of May get a some crimson costume pieces to source up their wardrobe. These are:

  • Red Swirl Smoking Jacket
  • Red Bangles
  • Red Tint Oversize Shades

Other unlocks

In addition to all of the above, owners of GTA+ in May get a free Split Camo Livery for the Cypher. Good news for those out there who want an extra special looking sports car.

For more GTA Online content, check out the current GTA Online Weekly Update bonuses and rewards, as well as our how to make money guide!

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Contributor

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More On GTA Online

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch