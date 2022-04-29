GTA+ (May 2022) Monthly Subscription Rewards

Another month, another selection of bonuses and rewards for GTA+ subscribers. This May, those who pay for this service can expect a selection of valuable property, clothing options, customisation for cars and your agency, as well as GTA$ and RP boosts to certain mission types in GTA Online.

For those not in the know, GTA+ costs $5.99 a month (or your regional equivalent), and provides $500,000 of in-game cash alongside a shifting selection of goodies that change every month. The specifics of what you can expect in May can be found below.

Free property

This month, GTA+ offers the Rockford Hills Agency for free. This property usually retails for $2,415,000, and comes with:

An armory

An office

A garage for 20 vehicles

In addition, with the GTA+ subscription for May you also get a free wallpaper upgrade. So you get to liven up the place a little bit as soon as you move in.

Free vehicles

In May, GTA+ owners get a free Brioso R/A alongside a Hao’s Special Works upgrade and liveries. This means you get a tuned up super car able to hit crazy speed for no extra cost, saving you a few hundred grand of in-game currency.

GTA$ and RP bonuses

For the entire month of May, GTA+ owners receive the following bonuses for certain missions:

2x GTA$ and RP

Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode

Security Contracts

1.5x GTA$ and RP

Nightclub Goods

Free clothing

Owners of GTA+ for the month of May get a some crimson costume pieces to source up their wardrobe. These are:

Red Swirl Smoking Jacket

Red Bangles

Red Tint Oversize Shades

Other unlocks

In addition to all of the above, owners of GTA+ in May get a free Split Camo Livery for the Cypher. Good news for those out there who want an extra special looking sports car.

