GTA+ is a new membership program coming to GTA Online

Rockstar has announced GTA+, a new membership program exclusively for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Launching on March 29, the membership promises valuable benefits such as a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 direct deposit, the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month.

For the first month of the membership, March 29–April 27, GTA+ Members will receive GTA$500,000 plus the following:

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

GTA+ Members can also take advantage of special GTA+ Shark Cards which provide extra bonus cash from the PlayStation Store on the PS5 or Microsoft Store.

Every month, the service will deliver a new set of exclusive rewards for Members to claim. You willjust need to head to Legendary Motorsport, Hao’s Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease, and other stores found in the GTA Online to obtain Member benefits before they expire.

All GTA+ benefits are provided in addition toregular GTA Online events.

A membership will run you $5.99 a month starting on March 29 via the PlayStation Store on the PS5 or Microsoft Store, and you can cancel anytime.

To purchase a GTA+ Membership, you must have a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 or Grand Theft Auto Online, and a platform account with a valid registered method of payment for the platform on which you choose to purchase your GTA+ Membership.