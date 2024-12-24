We’re almost certainly not getting a new GTA 6 trailer this week, but some fans have really convinced themselves that we are

We’re in the middle of the last full week of December, so almost everyone has already called it a year and kicked off their holiday break. This also includes Rockstar, the maker of GTA 6. All of that is to say: the chances of us getting a new trailer for the highly-anticipated game are slim to none.

None of that matters to a certain group of fans, however, who have convinced themselves that yes, we are getting a new GTA 6 trailer this week.

Before we get into the specifics, it’s probably worth suspending your disbelief a little when reading this one. I am not even entirely sure the same people behind the theory believe it themselves, but let’s crack on.

As spotted by PC Gamer, this all started when one Rockstar developer posted a photo that contained some “clues” that seem to point to the number 27. Be it a troll or not, the photo was picked up by a GTA 6 leaks Twitter account, who took it upon themselves to dissect it for any possible hints.

The photo has a Rockstar Games jumper with GTA 6 colours, as well as some other Rockstar-themed memorabilia. What makes it interesting is that there’s cat hair on the jumper shaped like the Roman Numerals VI. Look closer, and you’ll find a phone number on a piece of paper towards the bottom. The number turns out to be for an auto shop in Florida called 27 Auto Sales. The leaks account took that number as the clue and ran with it.

Give it up, folks. | Image credit: Rockstar Games

If you’re on team Believe, you’ll be happy to know that the number 27 does actually lead to several things. For one, the Rockstar Instagram account currently has exactly 27 posts. Making things more interesting, 27 seconds into the only GTA 6 trailer we have we see a car with the same number written on its rear window. There’s also the license plate of a Lost Santos State Trooper car whose numbers add up to 27.

Here is when things take a sharp turn into the unhinged. This particular discovery relies on the moon theory, which suggestes that Rockstar is using the phases of the moon to tell fans when GTA 6 trailers will be released. There are 27 days in a lunar cycle, which is yet another element with 27 on it.

The Waning Gibbous moon phase is the cycle of interest here, because that's when we got the first GTA 6 trailer (December 1, 2023), so it follows that the second trailer will be released on a day that happens to also host a Waning Gibbous moon. That day was December 20, which was last Friday, and we certainly didn’t get any trailers then.

So the “theory” has now shifted to this Friday, December 27 as the next possible date. And, because these things are malleable and don’t follow any solid logic, some have even suggested that the trailer will arrive on January 14, which is when the next Waning Gibbous can be sighted.

Back in the real world, we’re still expecting GTA 6 to be released before the end of 2025. We have no idea when the next major piece of information about the game will be released, but there’s a good reason Rockstar is staying quiet.