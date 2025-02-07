GTA 6's release is still on track for this year, Take-Two says, yet again pushing snooze on the endless delay speculation for about five minutes

You can take today off. No, not from whatever you do for a living, from something much more important - speculating and worrying that GTA 6 might end up being delayed beyond the fall 2025 release window it's had slapped on its windshield for a good while now.

Put away your fears about moons, shipping containers, and the number 27 not having been the harbingers of an immediate second trailer release. A main in a suit says it's currently looking like it'll be ok.

This reassurance came via the usual source - the latest of Take-Two's regular earnings calls - which saw CEO Strauss Zelnick pop up to say some words about numbers and yet again emphasise thar rather a lot of people have bought GTA 5 over the years.

In a neat little table, so there can be no mistake, the financial report for Q3 2025 outlines that Grand Theft Auto VI is currently still slated to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in "fall of calendar 2025", thank you very much. Phew. This inevitably won't stop the constant online pant-shitting about the game potentially slipping to 2026 following those reports a while ago, but hopefully it at least gives everyone five minutes to catch their breath.

Zelnick provided a tiny bit more context as to where GTA 6 currently stands in terms of hitting the fall wondow reponse to a question from IGN. "Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things," the exec said, "So we feel really good about it."

Pressed for an update on how development's going, Zelnick added that the game's "eagerly anticipated both internally and externally", which, er, yeah. "We know that Rockstar seeks perfection," he continued, before channeling a bit of his inner corporate Sun Tzu by saying: "I never claim success before it occurs. I'm fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we're all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep."

Anyway, as you'd expect, people over on the GTA 6 subreddit are already talking about what update we might get from Take-Two's next earnings call in a few months time, as well as speculating when marketing for the game might go into overdrive.

So, the state of play is pretty much the same as it was following the Take-Two earnings call that preceded this latest one, expect with fewer people desperately swotting up about moon phases. At least some fans are using the waiting time constructively, doing stuff like having a crack at building GTA 6's map in GTA 5.