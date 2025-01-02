GTA 6 is projected to make over $1 billion in pre-orders, and double GTA 5's first year, no doubt letting a bunch of suits buy ten car garages they don't need

You know GTA 6? That small game that's set to come out later this year and definitely hasn't had people on the internet going a bit wild as they try to predict when it might get a second trailer? Well, it's projected to make an obscene amount of cash when it arrives.

Yup, in case it wasn't obvious, people like me and weird moon theorists aren't the only folks who're very excited to finally play the mega-blockbuster - people who're set to reap some of its profits definitely will be too.

According to analysis by games industry consulting firm DFC Intelligence, which features in a report by the Financial Times, GTA 6 is set to pull in over $1 billion in pre-orders, as everyone and their mum fails to excercise any self-control when it comes to handing the contents of the wallets over to Lucia and Jason.

That's not all either, with the firm predicting that the game will make over $3.2 billion in revenue during its first twelve months on sale, which the report cites as doubling GTA 5's mark for the same period. That game, in case you forgot, reached $1 billion in sales in just three days - faster than any entertainment release in history, a record it still holds.

It's ok, though, in comments to the FT, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's being very down to Earth about the whole thing, saying: "I never claim victory before it occurs. That said, I think Rockstar Games will once again deliver something absolutely phenomenal… Certainly the anticipation is high."

The report estimates GTA 6's development costs to run "from the high hundreds of millions to as much as $2 billion", so the numbers are big all around here, and the game's really under pressure to deliver the kind of obscene revenue numbers being forecasted.

More pressure comes from the fact that it likely isn't just Rockstar hoping that GTA 6 is a rising tide of cash, with other ships throughout an industry that's laid off far too many workers over the past few years no doubt hoping they'll be raised by it - console makers, for example.

Do you think GTA 6 will live up to these record-smashing projections - and the general hype? Let us know below!