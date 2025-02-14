Wondering what GTA 6 releasing will mean for GTA Online? Take-Two's CEO has suggested it might depend on how many psychopathic trillionaires are left in Los Santos

GTA 6 is coming. Don't snigger, you know I'm telling the truth. However, one of the many questions that's been on the lips of the millions of folks keenly awaiting its arrive has been what it could mean for GTA Online. Well, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has now said a thing that might hint at an answer.

Speaking to IGN, Zelnick wouldn't directly address whether or not there are any plans to deploy a GTA Online replacement to go alongside GTA 6, as the original Online has with GTA 5, because no plans have been announced yet. Instead, he alluded to the company's track record when it comes to mainitaing support for titles that've since had sequels or evolutions arrive.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The specific example he pulled out was NBA 2K Online, the free-to-play and online-focused variant of NBA 2K which is aimed at the Asian market and countries like China.

"We launched NBA 2K Online in China, I think originally in 2012 if I'm not mistaken. And then we launched NBA 2K Online 2 in China in 2017, if I'm not mistaken. We did not sunset Online 1," the exec recalled, "They both are still in the market and they serve consumers and they're alive and we have this massive audience."

"So we've shown a willingness to support legacy titles when a community wants to be engaged with them," he added, providing what's almost certainly the key line here. From the sounds of it, the suggestion is that if Take-Two thinks it can see enough continued player demand and presence in the first GTA Online, it may well continue to support it, even if it does end up putting out some form of successor.

Obviously, nothing's confirmed as of right now, so we'll just have to wait and see. It could be good news for those who own had of Los Santos and enough cars to fill every driveway in a small town, though, especially if the players who'd like to not have those fortunes vanish into oblivion are willing to put their attention where their mouths are.

If you've got slightly more unhinged questions than this one you'd like to ask about GTA 6, you can check out the GTA 6 channel in Rockstar's new official Discord server. If you can get a word in edgeways amongst the constant stream of inane drivel.