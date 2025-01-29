GTA 6's map is being re-created as a GTA 5 mod that Rockstar may or may not make some phone calls about

We might not have gotten another one as of writing, but Vice City looked pretty amazing in GTA 6's first trailer, right? Well, one GTA community member thought so to such an extent that they're currently busy re-creating what we've seen of the map so far in GTA 5, as a mod that Rockstar will hopefully be cool with.

Hey, if nothing else, you can look at the work-in-progress screens they've been sharing, so you're less tempted to join the GTA 6 hardcores who've now speculated over everything from moons, the number 27, and most recently some numbers on a shipping container.

Seemingly building on the work the GTA community did in trying to draw up the map based on shots from that first trailer, YouTuber Dark Space has been piecing together a re-creation of it that they're currently planning to release as a GTA 5 mod.

As you can see in the clips and screenshots they've been sharing on Twitter, they've mainly focused on Vice Beach so far, but say they'll likely be looking into making the Venetian Islands once that's done. Dark Space told IGN they're aiming to release the mod in the next two weeks.

Gta 6 Community map made in GTA 5 - progress update: Vice Beach is nearly done. Adding trees, props, and custom vice city themed models. After which I'll probably make the venetian islands too. pic.twitter.com/KDCsUq06rT — Dark Space (@Dark_SpaceYT) January 27, 2025

They were also asked whether they're concerned about Rockstar taking action against their work once it's up, given the publisher's recently done so with big modding projects which re-created the maps of Liberty City and Vice City in more recent GTA games.

For my next video, I've been working hard at making the GTA 6 community map real. Here's a look at my progress so far: pic.twitter.com/ejPu3EWKqa — Dark Space (@Dark_SpaceYT) January 25, 2025

"Vice City mod is a whole game remade in GTA 4. Not good for Rockstar. Also makes them look bad," Dark Space told IGN, "Liberty City Preservation project ripped a whole game map from 4 to 5, eliminating the need for Rockstar to ever do that, "This is just me making my own fan-made map myself. All within GTA 5 itself. Any assets are from GTA 5 itself. A typical practice"

So, we'll just have to see if that is the case. Here's hoping it is, as Rockstar's stance on mods like this is pretty frustrating for players, even if you can understand how it's seen and justified from the side of business suits who only think about business.