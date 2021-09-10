Enhanced version of GTA 5 pushed into March 2022

The enhanced version of GTA 5 for next-gen consoles will be delayed by four months.

Originally set for release on November 11, the game was given a new release window this evening during the PlayStation Showcase. According to Rockstar, the delay came down to the game needing a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning. To hold us over though, a new trailer showing off the refined version was released.

Upon release, you can expect a range of technical and graphical improvements including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online.

To help get you ready for the next-gen launch, existing PlayStation Plus members can still take advantage of additional bonuses including GTA$1,000,000 every month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game launches on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. Sp be sure to claim your GTA$1,000,000 each month on PlayStation Store.

