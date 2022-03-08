How to transfer GTA 5 and GTA Online save to the PS5 and Xbox Series X

If you’re a longtime GTA 5 player, you might be wondering how to transfer your GTA 5 data over to PS5 and Xbox Series X? With the release of the current gen version of Rockstar Games’ humongously popular action adventure game, all PS4 and Xbox One players will be able transfer over both their GTA 5 and GTA Online data over to their shiny new consoles.

This guide will take you through how to take both your GTA V story progress, as well as your GTA Online account, and move both over to the current gen consoles. At each step, we’ll point out specific steps platform owners will have to do in order to make sure their progress is secure.

How to transfer story progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X

To transfer over your save data for story mode content, you’ll have to upload your save to the Rockstar Social Club. To do so, follow these simple steps:

Boot up GTA 5 on your PS4 or Xbox One

Pause the game, and travel to the game tab

On this tab, you’ll be able to see an option to “upload save game”. Pressing this option will save your current save data to the Rockstar Social Club

Be aware that, while this isn’t a one time option, you can only have one save file uploaded at once. So be sure you upload the particular data you want if you’ve got more than one.

How to transfer GTA Online data to the PS5 and Xbox Series X

GTA Online save data transfers can only happen from March 15 onwards, with the launch of GTA V on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Doing so requires players to follow many of the same steps as those looking to transfer their story mode progress.

Boot up GTA Online on your PS4 or Xbox One

Pause the game and head on over to the game tab

Choose the option to upload your save game.

Then, head onto your PS5 or Xbox Series X and load up GTA Online.

Granted you’re using the same Rockstar Social Club account for both platforms, you’ll be able to access your uploaded progress on the newer console as you load in.

With that, you should be able to experience Los Santos in a whole new light! With the game comfortably nestled on your new console, why not check out what the weekly GTA Online bonuses and discounts are so that you can get off to a good start?