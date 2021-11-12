The fastest cars in GTA 3 - Cheetah, Infernus, Mafia Sentinel, and more

Liberty City is vast, and if you want to get around quickly, you’ll need the fastest cars in GTA 3.

If you’ve played Vice City or San Andreas, many of these will likely be familiar. GTA doesn’t change car stats often, but some sports cars handle much differently in GTA 3 compared to the other two.

GTA 3 fastest cars and locations

Infernus

Top speed: 149 mph

Infernus location in GTA 3: Spawns on Staunton Island and in Shoreside Vale

As in Vice City and San Andreas, the Infernus is the fastest car in GTA 3 as well. The same drawbacks apply, though. Infernus can be tough to handle at high speeds. On the bright side, it spawns frequently in common areas on Staunton Island. If you cross the bridge early, you can even get Infernus before you’re supposed to.

Cheetah

Top speed: 143 mph Cheetah location in GTA 3: Cartel Mansion in Shoreside Vale, Carson General Hospital parking lot during “Grand Theft Auto” mission

The Cheetah’s superb speed and handling make up for its slightly lower acceleration, though the GTA 3 Cheetah has a unique downside. Its suspension is a bit rougher, which means you’ll lose control more easily when driving over curbs and speedbumps.

Banshee

Top speed: 124 mph

Bansee location in GTA 3: Spawns in Shoreside Vale and on Staunton

Island

It’s fun driving the Banshee, but also fairly dangerous. Banshee has the worst handling of Liberty City’s sports cars, so unless you’re driving carefully and strategically, you’ll probably crash fairly often in this one.

Stinger

Top speed: 124 mph

Stinger location in GTA 3: Spawns on Staunton Island

Stinger is good, but not the best. It’s speed rivals the Banshee, though other cars outperform it in terms of handling and acceleration. Still, if it spawns while you’re on Staunton, it’s worth hopping into for a while.

Mafia Sentinel

Top speed: 124 mph

Mafia Sentinel location: Outside Salvatore’s Mansion in Portland

Acceleration and good handling set the Mafia Sentinel apart from its peers. Most players use this one for street racing and bank heists because it’s just that much easier to pull off fast jobs with. If you’re not near Salvatore’s mansion, you can also find mafia members driving these around.

Fast cars only get you so far in GTA 3. You’ll need the best weapons as well, and maybe a few GTA 3 cheats to help your rise to the top of Liberty City.