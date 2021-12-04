Codemasters has announced a February release date for Grid Legends

Codemasters and Electronic Arts have announced a February 25 release date for Grid Legends.

Annouced during EA Play Live back in July, the racer promises a large variety of game modes, including a deeper Career with over 250 events, a story mode entitled Driven to Glory, the return of Drift and Elimination, and the introduction of Electric Boost racing.

Drivers of all levels will be able to drive over 100 vehicles upon release, race on classic tracks and in cities, and connect with others via cross-platform multiplayer. Not only does it support cross-platform gameplay, but it also updates you when a friend comes online, and it allows you to start racing in three quick button presses thanks to the hop-in feature.

Codemasters said there are more gameplay choices in the game than any previous Grid title, including the return of community-requested Drift mode and Elimination. It also features a new Race Creator that lets you host multi-class matchups which pit vehicle types together. The experience can be personalized further by changing the weather conditions, time of day, or adding ramps and boost gates.

The game also features the Driven to Glory motorsport story where teams battle for the GridWorld Series. Featuring actor Ncuti Gatwa, Driven to Glory uses real actors instead of motion-capture and blends movie sequences with racing challenges. After the story’s finale, progress carries into career progression which opens up a new series of events to complete.

Grid Legends will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin and Steam.

If you pre-order, you’ll receive the Grid Legends Seneca and Ravenwest Double Pack. Available on launch day, this content unlocks four additional cars for Career events: the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Porsche 962C, Ginetta G55 GT4, and Koenigsegg Jesko.

The pack also features exclusive Ravenwest-focused Career events and exclusive Seneca and Ravenwest team icons, liveries, and banners, so that you can personalize your vehicles.