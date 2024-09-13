Great news all you Concord players, official merch is now for sale

Great news for all you Concord players out there, official merch is now avialable for sale or pre-order. Listed on the US version of the PlayStation Gear store, you can pick up a Concord mug, t-shirt, hoodie or beanie to show your love for Sony's hottest live service release. If they're anything like the game, they'll be flying off the shelves, so buy 'em while you can.

As we all know, Concord is one of the more interesting games to be released in recent memory. The hero-shooter was released and promptly shut down about two weeks later. It was pulling in only a few hundred players on Steam on launch day, with those figures dropping down below the three digit mark around its death. Still, nothing screams high fashion like irony-rich clothing.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Believe it or not, there may be some people out there keen to grab some of these. Not only are there groups of gaming enthusiasts who might get a laugh out of owning some of this stuff, due to its relation to one of gaming's biggest budget flops, but there are also roughly 2,000 people who've signed a Morbius-style petition to bring the game back. Did they sign for a laugh? Absolutely. But if they get a kick out of that, then maybe repping some Concord merch will tickle them the same way?

Why is this stuff up for sale or pre-order? Well, for any release (video games, films, or otherwise) companies can't just wait until a game is out to start designing and making mugs clothing. This stuff has to be made in advance. Given the amount of money invested into Concord, it's clear to see that Sony hoped this game would be a big hit. So of course Concord would have merch in the works ahead of its release, and even over its brief life. Right now, the first batch of this merch is sitting in a warehouse waiting to be ordered. Whether it stays in that warehouse, gets thrown in the garbage, or finds a loving home is up to you and gaming enthusiasts like you.

Concord merch available at PlayStation Gear https://t.co/tWiskraiOs pic.twitter.com/CEtMKWuqqp — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, will you be picking some Concord swag up? The tragedy is the merch doesn't appeart to be available on the UK version of the PlayStation Gear store at a glance as of writing, so it'll maybe be up to the red white and blue blooded Americans to snatch up all this merch for the Concord lovers over here in Blighty. One wonders if we'll see a similar scalping market pop up for this stuff as we did with boxed copies of Concord after its closure.