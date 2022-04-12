Grand Theft Auto 6: release date latest, location, characters, and more

Grand Theft Auto 6, like many projects from Rockstar Games, spreads rumors like wildfire. Untangling rampant speculation from actual news is an exercise in and of its own. Plus, things change, especially when it comes to developing video games right now. So, we’re here to cover everything that’s happened since our last update.

GTA fans have been waiting for a follow-up to GTA 5 for nearly a decade now. In fact, it'd be hard to believe in its existence if it weren’t for the few measly mentions we do have from official sources. But you'll be pleased to know that Rockstar has now officially announced that GTA 6 is in active development.

"We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway," Rockstar Games wrote in an article on its official website.

But to dissect what that actually means, here’s everything we know so far about GTA 6.

GTA 6 release date latest

So as you already know, there’s no release date for GTA 6, which is really too bad since it's been hotly tipped to come out in 2022 since back in 2018. GTA fans and media folk are still trying to piece together the mystery of the missing release date.

So when is the likely release date?

In 2020, Take-Two released a marketing report that suggested a 2023 release. Industry analyst Jason Cohen, who accurately predicted the launch window for Red Dead Redemption 2, claimed that advertising budget and other factors in the report pointed to a launch between 2023 and 2024 for GTA 6.

But some other industry insiders seem to say otherwise. According to these sources, GTA 6 won’t come out for at least another two to four years – but more likely not until 2025.

These two theories at least seem to agree on 2024 as a possible release year, but more accurately, suggest GTA 6 will likely release somewhere between 2023 and 2025.

GTA 6 trailer

Continuing the theme, there’s no official trailer yet. However, there are a couple of convincing fanmade trailers. One of the most popular is an April Fool’s joke posted by Marlon XGamer, which received over 4 million views. The Portuguese gaming Youtuber revealed the prank soon after the upload, but not before it had time to dupe millions of viewers.

Some convincingly named fake Rockstar Games YouTube channels like “Rockstar Games Official” and “Rockstar North” circulated similar trailers and teasers, much to the confusion of the internet. These trailers saturate search engines with misleading information that makes it seem like there’s a trailer when there’s not.

Don’t let that fool you. For reference, the real Rockstar Games YouTube channel should be the verified one. When the GTA 6 trailer inevitably comes out, it should upload there as well as on games media channels.

GTA 6 location

The setting for GTA 6 is another big topic of speculation. The Know, a channel known for its insider reports, points to the return of Vice City, a fictional location based off of Miami, Florida and featured in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Other GTA fans have found clues to support this report. For example, Imgur user Tenet007 uploaded a comparison between the GTA 5 map, “Height of Society,” and a map of the United States that highlights Florida, Michigan, and Mexico.

People actually thought GTA 6 would be set in Portland a couple of years ago. However, this is just a rumor that popped up because of a Portland real estate company's blog post about a GTA game set in the city.

Rockstar considered Tokyo as a setting for a separate game but then realized that the road system would be "problematic."

GTA 6 protagonist

Since GTA 5 brought multiple protagonists to the series for the first time, there have been plenty of theories as to how Rockstar will handle playable characters in GTA 6. All signs point to new ground for the franchise in any case.

Again, The Know suggests that the game will feature a playable female protagonist, which would be a first for the series. Another rumor claims that there will be an option for either a male or female protagonist. However, Rockstar hasn't confirmed either a female protagonist or selectable protagonists.

It’s also unclear if GTA 6 plans to continue with the multi-character storylines or return to single protagonists like in previous installations. You play as a single character in GTA Online of course, the wild success of which could influence Rockstar's eventual decision.

GTA 6 returning characters

Some fans have asked whether or not GTA 5’s three protagonists – Franklin, Trevor, and Michael – will return in GTA 6. That's kind of iffy, considering they were reportedly supposed to appear in single-player DLC that never materialised. With that, it seems their stories wrapped up at the end of GTA 5.

That's with the exception of Franklin, who appeared in the GTA Online The Contract missions.

However, it's likely that some names and faces from old games will reappear in some way. For example, lawyer Ken Rosenburg represented Tommy from Vice City and CJ from San Andreas. Lazlow Jones pops up in multiple GTA games, but to be fair, he's based on one of the guys writing the game's script.

Grand Theft Auto is a series known for its Easter Eggs. Even if older characters don't play a starring role in proceedings, it's very possible you will be able to find some familiar faces hidden around the city.

What is Project Americas?

"Project Americas" refers to a massive Reddit leak about GTA 6. It's called "Project Americas" because that's what the leaker claimed Rockstar codenamed GTA 6. The leak details information including possible locations and features in the upcoming game.

Trusted games industry figures have claimed that this leak was fake – or at least mostly fake. You can read it, but don't believe everything it contains. It will likely inform a lot of the internet speculation you see about GTA 6 before release, so you'll at least know where it came from.

GTA 6 pre-orders

There aren’t any GTA 6 pre-orders yet, which shouldn't be that surprising. After all, the release date is years into the future. We’ll update this section when pre-order information becomes available.