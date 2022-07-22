22nd July, 2022: We checked for new codes.

Grand Pirates is another Roblox game inspired by the hit anime One Piece. In this one you'll explore new islands, hunt for treasure, fight off bandits, and search out the most rarest of Devil Fruits, the Logia. Along the way you're going to need Peli (the game's version of Beli), stat resets and buffs - this is where codes come in.

Grand Pirates Codes can reward you with a plethora of goodies that can boost your bounty and your power as a Pirate. You can get Peli to spend on a Boat, or you can get some extra XP to make it easier to battle some of your stronger foes. These codes are sporadically released by game's developers, Grand Pirate Oficial, so it can be hard to predict when they will appear. As you would do with other Roblox game, make sure to check this page regularly to see if any new codes have been added!

Working Grand Pirates Codes

60KFavorites - Double XP (1 hour)

- Double XP (1 hour) 50KLikesSorry - Double Peli (2 hours)

- Double Peli (2 hours) 12.5MVisits - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats SecondSea - Reset Stats

Expired Grand Pirates Codes

2KLikes

3KLikes

4KLikes

100KVisits

Released

SorryForBugs

1KLikes

SuspiciousAction

100KVisits

5KLikes

500KVisits

1MVisits

10KFavorites

SorryForShutdowns

10KLikes

1.5MVisits

2MVisits

20KFavorites

20KLikes

1KDislikes

30KLikes

40KFavorites

5MVisits

50KFavorites

7.5MVisits

GearFourth

8.5MVisits

10MVisits

How do I redeem Grand Pirates Codes?

Redeeming codes in Grand Pirates couldn't be easier, and here's how to do it:

Launch Grand Pirates Enter the game (past the main menu) Click on the 'Menu' button underneath the Health and XP bar on the bottom left of the screen. Select the 'Settings' button (it looks like a bunch of Cogs)

Put your code into the text box at the bottom of the window that appears Click 'enter' to redeem the code

If you are successful, you'll see your rewards appear above your health bar for a brief time. Codes for this game are case sensitive, so make sure to be extra careful when you're typing them in.

Not quite finished being a pirate? Check out our codes for other One Piece inspired games: A One Piece Game codes and King Legacy codes. If you're looking for a change of pace and you want to battle cute animals, check out our Doodle World Codes page instead.